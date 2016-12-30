Lindsay Lohan is so desperate for Mean Girls 2 she has started writing it herself

This news is so not fetch - Lindsay Lohan is refusing to leave Mean Girls alone.

The actress participated in a live Q&A session with CNN this week where she was asked about doing more comedy movies.

"I have been trying so hard to do a Mean Girls 2. It is not in my hands. I know that Tina Fey, and Lorne Michaels and all of Paramount are very busy. But I will keep forcing it and pushing it on them until we do it."

Lohan starred in the 2004 comedy as Cady, a teenager who attends high school for the first time and attempts to help her geeky new friends bring down teen queen Regina George, played by Rachel McAdams.

The movie earned US $129 million at the box office and has become an instant comedy classic.

Lohan is so keen to return to that world, she has even begun writing the sequel herself.

"I have already written a treatment for it. I just need a response. I know Mark Waters, the director; he'd happily come back."

Continued below.

Related Content Superhero stars are the top grossing actors of 2016 Carrie Fisher battled with her drug problem since she was 13 years old The iconic Christmas movie homes that are now worth millions

The script was written by Tina Fey and based on the book Queen Bees and Wannabes.

McAdams has previously said she would return to the role if Fey, who co-starred in the movie, wrote the sequel.

Lohan's career has dipped in recent years after issues with drugs and alcohol. She will next be seen in The Shadows Within.

She may be dismayed to know that ABC Family has already made a Mean Girls 2 back in 2011, but to that we can only say:

- NZ Herald