1:43pm Fri 30 December
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Charlie Sheen 'defends' Donald Trump to die next after Debbie Reynolds death

Charlie Sheen implied in a tweet that Donald Trump should be the next one to pass away. Photo / Getty Images
Charlie Sheen implied in a tweet that Donald Trump should be the next one to pass away. Photo / Getty Images

Charlie Sheen has "defended" himself with choice words from his thesaurus after wishing the death of US President-elect Donald Trump.

The 51-year-old actor, fondly known for his role in TV sitcom Two And A Half Men, tried to take the sting out of any negative media attention or reaction to his tweet made shortly after the news that Debbie Reynolds had become the latest high-profile death of 2016.

Sheen, who revealed that he is HIV positive in November last year, took aim at Trump, who he has dissed many times, in a macabre request to God.

There was no condolences to Reynolds' family or words of praise for the 84-year-old Hollywood Hall of Famer, who died a day after her daughter, Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher, had passed away.

Continued below.

Related Content

The original tweet was condemned by social media users.

Sheen dished the dirt on Trump on the Graham Norton Show in June, recalling he was dining with his then-wife Brooke Mueller when Trump approached shortly after their marriage.

Trump, according to Sheen, apologised for not making the wedding.

"And I was like, I didn't invite you," he joked to Norton.

President-elect Donald Trump. Photo / AP
President-elect Donald Trump. Photo / AP

"He says, 'but I want to give you an early wedding gift as a gesture from me and Melania'."

Sheen said Trump then gestured to the cufflinks he was wearing and said these are "platinum, diamond, Harry Winston", and he said he wanted Sheen to have them.

Debbie Reynolds died one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher passed. Photo / AP
Debbie Reynolds died one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher passed. Photo / AP

He claimed he resisted the offer but Trump persisted and gave him his cuff links. Six months later Sheen said he was having jewellery at his home valued and he gave the cuff links to the valuer.

Read more:
Drake's new love makes Rihanna 'sick'
The biggest celebrity splits of 2016

"She spent about four seconds looking at them and kind of recoiled from it, much like people do from Trump, and said 'in their finest moment, they were cheap pewter and bad zirconia'.

"And they're stamped 'Trump'. And I just thought, what does this really say about the man? That he said, here's a great wedding gift and it turned out to be just a bag of dog sh--."

- news.com.au

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2016, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 30 Dec 2016 14:30:04 Processing Time: 11ms