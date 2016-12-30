Sean Lennon posted a series of photos sharing his memories with the late Carrie Fisher

Sean Lennon has taken to Instagram to post an ongoing series of tributes to his friend Carrie Fisher, who passed away on Wednesday following a heart attack.

Lennon has posted his own personal photos of the star and his parents John Lennon and Yoko Ono, sharing the memories attached to them with his followers in a bid to farewell "one of the best and closest friends I've ever had in my life".

He also said he and Fisher had written some songs together which he planned to track down and release, "if it makes sense".

"She was the smartest, funniest, kindest, and most generous person I have ever known. My heart is completely and permanently broken.

"This is the kind of loss that you never recover from. I know because I still miss my dad every single day. Carrie, I love you so much. I can't imagine living my life without you there to fix it.

"You meant more to me than just friend or family, I feel that you were part of me, and you always will be. I can never thank you enough for all those magical evenings. Thank you Debbie and Billie for sharing your prodigal princess with me. My thoughts are with you now and forever."

He posted the following picture of himself and his mother "taking Carrie out in New York".

"Just want to mention because I forgot to say earlier that regarding the trials and tribulations of being a son or daughter of celebrities, no one helped or inspired me more than Carrie Fisher," he wrote.

"She was a super nova of talent and good character. She made the impossible seem effortless - of course, thinking twice as fast as everyone else didn't hurt. One of my favorite things she used to say is, 'Resentment is like swallowing poison and expecting the other person to die.'

"Carrie and I even wrote a song or two together. I'm going to find them and put them out if it makes sense. I'm still shattered, can't think clearly...I know what it's like to have your world torn apart by a loved one taken before their time. It never gets easy, although one learns to live through the pain. Please let's just get to 2017 without losing anymore geniuses."

He also shared this image that was sent to him by Rufus Wainwright following Fisher's death. It shows Carrie and I at his wedding and Lennon admits: "I burst into tears upon seeing this photo".

"I hope you guys can see what I see, there's a closeness between us that I can't describe in words but it's all in this picture...To Carrie, I hope you and David and George [Michael] and Prince and Leonard and the others lost this year are having the best party ever, and I hope my dad greeted you at the door," he wrote.

He also followed it up with a picture he took himself at Wainwright's wedding.

He captioned it: "I was talking to a friend about grief just now and I think I'd like to share an excerpt: I'll tell you this much, it never goes away and the mistake we sometimes make is expecting it to. Once we stop hoping for it to go away, once we accept that it is a permanent edifice in our lives, then the sharpness of its edge becomes more and more tolerable each day.

"We also come to be thankful for the strength and wisdom gained in having to scale that edifice for the rest of our lives. Not one day passes that I don't miss my father since he died. The people we lose live on in us, and much of that vicarious immortality hurts to bear. But therein lays the paradox of existence: what hurts us the most also gives us the most strength, beauty, and understanding.

"Those of us who have never lost are living in a half dream state. To know suffering is to know truth, for reality comes at a price. In the end the balance works out because we all pay the ultimate price for living, eventually. So whatever wisdom gained during our brief flicker of awareness - that spark of consciousness we call a lifetime - is a gift and a privilege. That's how I try to see it anyway."

Among the many more photos he shared, Lennon also paid tribute to Carrie's mother Debbie Reynolds, who passed away the day after her daughter after a stroke.

He wrote: "I'm absolutely speechless with the news of Debbie passing just a day after her daughter. I knew how close they were, and because of Carrie I have so many wonderful memories of Debbie in her house next to Carrie's. They were so absolutely close it seems clear that Debbie wanted to be with her daughter.

"Carrie and Debbie's relationship was a template for mine and my mother's. I'm so stunned. Now we must double our efforts to send love to Billie, and to Todd. I don't know what to say right now, I'm truly in shock. I'm just...this is too much. Debbie was indeed a timeless legend and so much of Carrie's effortless grace on screen came from Debbie's mentoring.

"Debbie taught me many things. I literally have no energy left in my body I feel completely drained of all blood, I feel utterly deflated. I can't imagine how Billie feels please concentrate your energies on helping her through this tornado of tragedies. I can't imagine losing two such pillars in such a short time. I love you Billie. And I love you Carrie and Debbie always.

"Thank you for what was an endless fountain of kindness and generosity from both of you. (Debbie we had just watched one of the debates with Carrie at your house and I'll never forget you telling Carrie and I to shut up because you were so passionately against Trump and wanted to hear the television but Carrie and I were joking around a bit loudly. I miss you so much!)

