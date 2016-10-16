Rob Kardashian was rushed to hospital with a 'diabetes scare'

Rob Kardashian was rushed to hospital following a reported diabetes scare Wednesday night.

TMZ reports Kris Jenner and Blac Chyna rushed to the emergency room near Hidden Hills, California, at 9:45pm local time after someone in the family experienced a medical emergency.

The pair arrived separately - Jenner was with boyfriend Corey Gamble, while Chyna did not arrive with newborn daughter Dream Renee.

A video posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Oct 16, 2016 at 9:08am PDT

According to the US gossip outlet, the one-month-old's father Rob Kardashian received medical attention overnight.

"Rob checked himself into the hospital because his diabetes flared up," TMZ reports from a family source, adding, "the stress from his turbulent relationship ... drove him to eat excessively and he gained an alarming amount of weight recently."

The 29-year-old television personality, who is currently living separately from Chyna after a pre-Christmas bust-up, suffers from diabetes and has battled with his weight in recent years.

Rob has since checked out of the hospital and TMZ published photos of him leaving around midday on Thursday after being released.

According to publication, Rob and Chyna were not at the family matriarch's Christmas party on Saturday, which was attended by all five of his sisters, as well as Kanye West.

Earlier, the outlet shared photos from outside the hospital of Jenner, 61, covering up in a camouflage onesie with the hood pulled up, while Gamble, 36, was dressed in all-black.

Jenner kept her head down as she exited the hospital, using a water bottle to cover her face before leaving in her black Range Rover.

Rob's estranged fiancee pulled up in a white car before heading inside dressed in head-to-toe black.

The 28-year-old pulled her hood up over her head to hide her face and hurried inside accompanied by a male companion.

This weekend I was in an emotional bad place and did some things that embarrassed myself and my family. I apologize and I'm seeking help to deal with my flaws/issues. Please pray for me and I'm sorry @blacchyna. You are a great mother to our child and I love you. A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Dec 19, 2016 at 11:17am PST

Coincidentally, Rob was hospitalised this time last year, when he was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes.

Earlier this month, Rob revealed in a series of emotional Snapchats that Chyna had left him and taken baby Dream.

Three days later, the engaged couple were back together again after a "heat of the moment" separation.

"He apologised to her on the phone. She was just sick of him and his behaviour. She had it with his insecurities and jealousy," a source told Us Weekly.

- news.com.au