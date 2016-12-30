7:56am Fri 30 December
Pink announces birth of son Jameson with Instagram photos

LOS ANGELES (AP) " Pink and her motocross-champ husband got a bundle of joy for the holidays.

The Grammy winner announced on Instagram that her second child with her husband, Carey Hart, was born Dec. 26.

Pink posted a photo of herself cradling her newborn son, Jameson Moon Hart.

Another photo shows Hart with the infant in his arms. Pink captioned that one: "I love my baby daddy."

A spokeswoman for the pop star confirmed the news Thursday.

Pink and Hart, who married in 2006, also have a 5-year-old daughter, Willow.

