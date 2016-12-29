Mundane items ooze love, loss at failed-relationships museum

LOS ANGELES (AP) " The new Museum of Broken Relationships in Los Angeles displays artifacts from failed unions, most of them mundane under ordinary circumstances.

A single stiletto heel. A wine opener. A worn old Snoopy doll. But when isolated in a glass case or hanging on a white wall and accompanied by a caption, the objects become imbued with heartache or regret. Or freedom.

The original museum opened in Zagreb, Croatia, in 2010 after growing out of a touring collection that had crisscrossed Europe, Asia and the U.S.

At the LA site, pieces are displayed across six exhibition rooms in a ground-floor location that lures tourists who stroll Hollywood Boulevard. Visitors pay $18 admission and are encouraged to pop into a private "confessional," where they can write about their own breakups.