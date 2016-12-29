Reactions to the death of actress Debbie Reynolds Wednesday

Reaction to the death of actress Debbie Reynolds Wednesday at 84, a day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher, died:

" "Debbie Reynolds, a legend and my movie mom. I can't believe this happened one day after Carrie. My heart goes out to Billie." " Albert Brooks, on Twitter.

" "Truly heartbroken to hear @DebbieReynolds1 has died. She was a wonderfully warm friend and colleague. Praying for Todd & Billie. #RIPDebbie" " Joan Collins on Twitter.

" "The loss of #DebbieReynolds 1 day after #CarrieFisher is epic. 2016 has taken a piece of all of us" " Actress Illeana Douglas on Twitter.

" "I can't imagine what Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' family are going through this week. I send all of my love." " Ellen DeGeneres on Twitter.

" "Debbie Reynolds was one of the last of Hollywood Royalty. It breaks my heart that she is gone. I'd hoped that my grieving was done for 2016." " William Shatner on Twitter.

" "A final curtain made of tears #DebbieReynolds #CarrieFisher" " Actress Rose McGowan on Twitter.

" "Today is officially a sad day. As a mother my heart goes out to Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher. RIP DB and CF" " Actress Zoe Saldana on Twitter.

" "The unbearable loss of a child and now this. Rest In Peace Carrie and Debbie, sending our love and prayers to the Fisher, Lord family" " Actress Lisa Rinna on Twitter.

" "Deepest condolences to the family of Debbie Reynolds. I was just notified of her passing. Such a talented charming lady & a good mother" " Actress Barbara Eden on Twitter.