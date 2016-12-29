3:52pm Thu 29 December
Celebrities have taken to Twitter to mourn the death of Debbie Reynolds

Celebrities have taken to social media to mourn the loss of yet another Hollywood great, as Debbie Reynolds has passed away following a stroke.

The Hollywood icon was rushed to hospital earlier today and died hours later, telling her son: "I want to be with Carrie".

Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher pictured together in 2011. Photo / AP
Her daughter Carrie Fisher passed away following a heart attack on Wednesday.

Reynolds' fellow celebrities have taken to Twitter to farewell the star, calling her an "American Treasure" and William Shatner hailed her as "one of the last of Hollywood Royalty", saying "I'd hoped that my grieving was done for 2016".


A tweet from the account of Carrie Fisher's dog Gary Fisher even farewelled Reynolds:


And this light hearted tweet served a smile amidst all the mourning:

Here are just a few of the other tweets coming from Hollywood today:














- NZ Herald

