Celebrities have taken to Twitter to mourn the death of Debbie Reynolds

Celebrities have taken to social media to mourn the loss of yet another Hollywood great, as Debbie Reynolds has passed away following a stroke.

The Hollywood icon was rushed to hospital earlier today and died hours later, telling her son: "I want to be with Carrie".

Her daughter Carrie Fisher passed away following a heart attack on Wednesday.

Reynolds' fellow celebrities have taken to Twitter to farewell the star, calling her an "American Treasure" and William Shatner hailed her as "one of the last of Hollywood Royalty", saying "I'd hoped that my grieving was done for 2016".

Debbie Reynolds was one of the last of Hollywood Royalty. It breaks my heart that she is gone. I'd hoped that my grieving was done for 2016. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 29, 2016

A tweet from the account of Carrie Fisher's dog Gary Fisher even farewelled Reynolds:

Mommy's mom is gone now. :( RIP #DebbieReynolds — Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) December 29, 2016

And this light hearted tweet served a smile amidst all the mourning:

Any Postcards From the Edge fan has to darkly appreciate the thunder stealing. — Desi (@DesiJed) December 29, 2016

Here are just a few of the other tweets coming from Hollywood today:

There are no words left. RIP #DebbieReynolds — Josh Gad (@joshgad) December 29, 2016

I'll never say no to you... pic.twitter.com/bZjB92d7W2 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) December 29, 2016

Heartbreakingly, #DebbieReynolds passes away a day after her daughter @carrieffisher. Now rewatching her be genius in @AlbertBrooks' MOTHER. https://t.co/0DljZwjKV6 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) December 29, 2016

I can't imagine what Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' family are going through this week. I send all of my love. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 29, 2016

This. Just this devastatingly moving photograph. Just this. pic.twitter.com/PKTT7gPbBI — Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) December 29, 2016

Reports say actress @DebbieReynolds1 has died at 84 after being rushed to the hospital. Needed to be with her daughter, @carrieffisher #RIP pic.twitter.com/owOyC0PEex — Al Roker (@alroker) December 29, 2016

Peace & love Debbie Reynolds ..... singing in the pic.twitter.com/cwnvGWvUvr — Daryl Hannah (@dhlovelife) December 29, 2016

Today is officially a sad day. As a mother my heart goes out to Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher. RIP DB and CF — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) December 29, 2016

I can't take this. To the whole family. I am so gutted. I am so sorry. — christina applegate (@1capplegate) December 29, 2016

Damn. RIP Debbie Reynolds. Legendary entertainer. I'm sure broken hearted by the loss of her daughter. — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) December 29, 2016

Debbie Reynolds, a legend and my movie mom. I can't believe this happened one day after Carrie. My heart goes out to Billie. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) December 29, 2016

- NZ Herald