Shameless actress Emmy Rossum visits New Zealand for her Christmas break

Kyra is the Rotorua Daily Post's police, emergency and court reporter.

American TV star Emmy Rossum has been spotted in Rotorua.

The American actress and singer-songwriter posted a photo of Rotorua's Fat Dog cafe yesterday as well as photo's of her at Lake Tarawera on her Instagram account.

Fat Dog owner Simon Wright said he and his staff hadn't noticed The Phantom of the Opera star come in.

"I don't know who she is, I wouldn't know who has been in or out, we have just been way too busy," he said.

Mr Wright said he thought it was "really cool" that she shared a photo of Fat Dog on her account.

Rossums's Instgram has more than 1.6m followers and almost 3000 posts.

This country looks like CGI. Or, CGI looks like this country. A photo posted by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on Dec 25, 2016 at 11:24pm PST

One of the photos Rossum posted was her at Lake Tarawera.

The stunning views prompted the actress to say New Zealand "looks like CGI".

The actress arrived in New Zealand on Christmas Eve, beginning her travels in the South Island.

When contacted by the Rotorua Daily Post Solitaire Lodge would not say whether or not she was staying there.

Rossum is most well known for her portrayal of Fiona Gallagher in the hit series Shameless.

She starred in the science-fiction film The Day After Tomorrow (2004) and received critical acclaim for her performance in the leading role of Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera in 2004.

She is traveling with her fiance, Mr Robot creator Sam Esmail.