6:20am Fri 30 December
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

UB40's Ali Campbell says racist views are why he quit NZ Got Talent

By Ethan Sills

Ali Campbell performs at UB40's Rotorua Village Green concert this year. Photo / Stephen Parker
Ali Campbell performs at UB40's Rotorua Village Green concert this year. Photo / Stephen Parker

UB40 lead singer Ali Campbell claims racist views were the reason he quit New Zealand's Got Talent.

TVNZ has rejected the claims.

The reggae performer, in New Zealand for a tour in the new year, was a judge on the TVNZ 1 talent show in 2012 for one season.

He said he was disappointed when Maori male group JGeek and the Geeks only came fourth.

"I was very confused about that. I found out later, the assistant producer said 'Had we been on a different channel, then a brown person could've won'. That's when I decided I wouldn't be doing that again."

From left, Jason Kerrison, Rachel Hunter and Ali Campbell were the judges for the first season of New Zealand's Got Talent. Photo / Supplied
From left, Jason Kerrison, Rachel Hunter and Ali Campbell were the judges for the first season of New Zealand's Got Talent. Photo / Supplied

Campbell says now he shouldn't have done the reality show in the first place.

"I didn't realise until I did it that it's about the hour's entertainment. I took the finding talent stuff seriously."

TVNZ rejected any claims of racism from behind the scenes or the audience, highlighting the show was fronted by Maori broadcaster Tamati Coffey, and that the finale of the 2012 season was watched by more than 900,000 people, so a significant portion of the population was involved in choosing the winner.

"The reality is, he was never in the frame for a return to the New Zealand's Got Talent judging panel," the broadcaster said, because the producers wanted to "refresh" the lineup for the 2013 season.

Campbell is in New Zealand alongside band members Mickey Virtue and Astro for four shows at the start of January, including a New Year's Eve concert in Taupo.

Continued below.

Related Content

The band says the reason they keep coming back is simple: because they do so well here.

"It's all to do with the popularity of the music," Virtue said. "Some places don't love reggae as much as New Zealand."

"All islands love reggae and have their own style of reggae," Campbell added.

UB40 members Astro, Ali Campbell and Mickey Virtue have four concerts planned in New Zealand. Photo / Supplied
UB40 members Astro, Ali Campbell and Mickey Virtue have four concerts planned in New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

The group says part of their success comes down to the fact reggae was a new genre when they started in the late 70s.

"We've been going all over the world for 30 years, watching reggae grow."

Campbell says he is unsurprised they remain popular across the globe after all these years, saying it is a "testament to how loved reggae is".

However, he said he is disappointed that reggae still does not get much attention in the mainstream.

"In the western world, white audiences will use reggae in advertisements, but they won't put it on the radio. It doesn't get the airplay it should for the amount of people that love it."

"That's why we are still on the same mission, which is to try and popularise reggae music to the extent that people take notice," Virtue said.

- NZ Herald

By Ethan Sills

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2016, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 30 Dec 2016 07:06:34 Processing Time: 80ms