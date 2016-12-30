UB40's Ali Campbell says racist views are why he quit NZ Got Talent

By Ethan Sills

UB40 lead singer Ali Campbell claims racist views were the reason he quit New Zealand's Got Talent.

TVNZ has rejected the claims.

The reggae performer, in New Zealand for a tour in the new year, was a judge on the TVNZ 1 talent show in 2012 for one season.

He said he was disappointed when Maori male group JGeek and the Geeks only came fourth.

"I was very confused about that. I found out later, the assistant producer said 'Had we been on a different channel, then a brown person could've won'. That's when I decided I wouldn't be doing that again."

Campbell says now he shouldn't have done the reality show in the first place.

"I didn't realise until I did it that it's about the hour's entertainment. I took the finding talent stuff seriously."

TVNZ rejected any claims of racism from behind the scenes or the audience, highlighting the show was fronted by Maori broadcaster Tamati Coffey, and that the finale of the 2012 season was watched by more than 900,000 people, so a significant portion of the population was involved in choosing the winner.

"The reality is, he was never in the frame for a return to the New Zealand's Got Talent judging panel," the broadcaster said, because the producers wanted to "refresh" the lineup for the 2013 season.

Campbell is in New Zealand alongside band members Mickey Virtue and Astro for four shows at the start of January, including a New Year's Eve concert in Taupo.

The band says the reason they keep coming back is simple: because they do so well here.

"It's all to do with the popularity of the music," Virtue said. "Some places don't love reggae as much as New Zealand."

"All islands love reggae and have their own style of reggae," Campbell added.

The group says part of their success comes down to the fact reggae was a new genre when they started in the late 70s.

"We've been going all over the world for 30 years, watching reggae grow."

Campbell says he is unsurprised they remain popular across the globe after all these years, saying it is a "testament to how loved reggae is".

However, he said he is disappointed that reggae still does not get much attention in the mainstream.

"In the western world, white audiences will use reggae in advertisements, but they won't put it on the radio. It doesn't get the airplay it should for the amount of people that love it."

"That's why we are still on the same mission, which is to try and popularise reggae music to the extent that people take notice," Virtue said.

