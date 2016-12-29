Debbie Reynolds has died after just one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher

Just a day after Carrie Fisher passed away following a heart attack, her mother Debbie Reynolds has died.

The Hollywood star, best known for her work in Singin' in the Rain and The Unsinkable Molly Brown died today as the result of a stroke, TMZ reports.

The 84-year-old was reportedly rushed to a hospital shortly after 1pm (local time) when someone at her son, Todd's home called 911 to report a possible stroke.

TMZ reports Debbie and Todd were making funeral plans for Carrie Fisher at the time, who died Wednesday.

Reynolds famously divorced Carrie's father Eddie Fisher in 1959 after his affair with Elizabeth Taylor. ﻿She went on to marry twice more.

She is survived by her son Todd, who simply told TMZ: "She's with Carrie."

