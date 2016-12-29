Pink announces birth of her second child in intimate Instagram post

It looks like Pink will need to bring some blue into her life after giving birth to a baby body.

The singer, otherwise known as Alecia Moore, revealed on Instagram that she gave birth on December 26.

The singer and her husband, motorcross racer Carey Hart, have named the new baby Jameson Moon Hart.

Jameson will be a brother to her five-year-old daughter Willow.

Jameson Moon Hart 12.26.16 A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Dec 28, 2016 at 2:31pm PST

Pink also shared a photo of her new baby posing with Hart. It makes a dream come true for the pair, who have always wanted to name their son Jameson.

Pink told Access Hollywood in November 2010: "My dad's name is James, and my brother's name is Jason. [Carey and I] are both Irish, Carey's middle name is Jason, and Jameson - we like whiskey. That's a no brainer."

Pink only announced that she was pregnant with a second child last month.

Pink and Hart, now an off-road truck racer, married in 2006.

I love my baby daddy A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Dec 28, 2016 at 2:46pm PST

However, they have not always had the smoothest relationship.

They separated in 2008 after cheating allegations, with Hart starring in the singer's So What video to deal with their separation.

After undergoing marriage counselling, the couple reconciled in 2010 with Pink announcing her first pregnancy shortly after.

- news.com.au