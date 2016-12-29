Ariana Grande has hit back at a fan who 'objectified' her and others who blamed her for it

Ariana Grande was not expecting such a backlash on Twitter after she shared a shocking story about being objectified by a male fan.

The 23-year-old singer posted about the incident yesterday, which took place when she was with her boyfriend, Mac Miller.

"Went to pick up food with my boyfriend tonight and a young boy followed us to the car to tell Mac that he's a big fan," Grande wrote on Twitter.

"He was loud and excited and by the time M was seated in the driver's seat he was literally almost in the car with us. I thought all of this was cute and exciting until he said, 'Ariana is sexy as hell man, I see you, I see you hitting that!!!'

"Hitting that? The f**k??" the singer wrote.

"This may not seem like a big deal to some of you but I felt sick and objectified. I was also sitting right there when he said it. I've felt really quiet and hurt since that moment. Things like that happen all the time and are the kinds of moments that contribute to women's sense of fear and inadequacy.

"I am not a piece of meat that a man gets to utilise for his pleasure. I'm an adult human being in a relationship with a man who treats me with love and respect."

Grande wrote that it hurts her that so many young people are objectifying women with such ease by using those sorts of phrases.

The Side to Side singer then ended her post with: "We are not objects or prizes. We are QUEENS."

But some Twitter users accused Grande of being a hypocrite for complaining about the comment, given her songs and music videos are highly sexualised.

And that didn't impress the young star one little bit, who fired off a series of tweets in her defence.

"Seeing a lot of 'but look how you portray yourself in videos and in your music! you're so sexual!' .... please hold.. next tweet... I repeat," she wrote.

"Expressing sexuality in art is not an invitation for disrespect!!! Just like wearing a short skirt is not asking for assault.

"Women's choice. Our bodies, our clothing, our music, our personalities.....sexy, flirty, fun. It is not. An open. Invitation."

Women's choice. our bodies, our clothing, our music, our personalities..... sexy, flirty, fun.

"You are literally saying that if we look a certain way, we are yours to take. But we are not!!! It's our right to express ourselves."

