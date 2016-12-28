New reports suggest Carrie Fisher may have relapsed a month before her death

New reports suggest that Carrie Fisher may have had a drug relapse a month before she died of a heart attack.

Sources told RadarOnline that the Star Wars actress was high at Thanksgiving in November.

"Carrie had relapsed around Thanksgiving," the source said. "I saw her myself high as a kite once, not that long ago.

"Some of her friends I talked to doubted she was ever totally clean and sober because she got doctor's prescriptions to treat her bipolar disorder, depression and anxiety," the source said.

"Ironically, she said to me, 'You're too old to get high anymore, dear.' I replied, 'You, too, dear.'"

Fisher shared three photos on Thanksgiving, which show her posing on a bed with her beloved dog, Gary, as two bottles that appear to be beer nearby.

It came as news sites around the world rehashed the hilarious moment Fisher took aim at Star Wars creator George Lucas during a riotous speech at an AFI ceremony in 2005.

Fisher has never shied from sharing her love-hate relationship with Lucas, critiquing everything from Princess Leia's hair to her weak character development. But the brilliant actress - who had an incredibly sharp wit - stole the show with her speech after The American Film Institute awarded the Life Achievement Award to Lucas.

In just over four minutes, Fisher flays Lucas as equally as she honours him.

"Hi, I'm Mrs. Han Solo and I'm an alcoholic," Fisher begins. "I'm an alcoholic because George Lucas ruined my life."

She goes on to call Lucas a sadist, but adds that "like any abused child wearing a metal bikini, chained to a giant slug about to die, I keep coming back for more."

In a delicate balance, Fisher praises Lucas' incredible work while also calling him out on his failings, and the sexism of Hollywood.

She points to "Queen Amadillo, or whatever her name is" in the prequel series, who changed hairstyles and outfits "practically every time she walks through a door."

"I bet she even got to wear a bra, even though you told me I couldn't, because there was no underwear in space!" Fisher shouts, referencing a story told in her autobiography Wishful Drinking.

Fisher passed away on Tuesday morning local time in Los Angeles after suffering what was described as a massive heart attack on Friday while on a flight from London.

