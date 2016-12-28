Debate rages over George Michael's unreleased music, as boyfriend posts poignant 'lost' song

By Hannah Furness

George Michael's partner has shared a poignant 'lost' song by the artist days after finding him dead, as fans and friends divide over the singer's musical legacy.

Fadi Fawaz posted a song from Michael's unreleased album Trojan Souls, written with Sir Elton John in the 1990s but never officially finished.

The love song, called This Kind of Love, includes the lyrics: "This empty house seems to get colder and colder. So won't you stay here with me?"

Some fans immediately asked for the song, which was already available online on sites including YouTube, to get an official release, calling for it to be properly edited to share with the world in his memory.

But others, including Michael's Wham! collaborator Andrew Ridgeley, have urged fans to enjoy the material Michael had authorised in his lifetime.

ITs a xmas i will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning.. I will never stop missing you xx — Fadi Fawaz (@fadifawaz) December 26, 2016

When one fan suggested that a previously-unheard track should be released to raise money for Michael's preferred charities, Ridgeley tweeted: "No, #GM [George Michael] controlled all his output. I, nor anyone else have the right to transgress that principle."

The Wham! star also protested against a planned campaign by a tabloid newspaper to turn over the profit from sales of Careless Whisper to charity, arguing that one of Michael's solo songs would better represent his body of work.

I would like to offer my heartfelt thanks for the thousands who have voiced their sorrow & support at the tragic death of #georgemichael — Andrew Ridgeley (@ajridgeley) December 28, 2016

@PhilSmithHair No, #GM controlled all his output. I, nor anyone else have the right to transgress that principle. — Andrew Ridgeley (@ajridgeley) December 28, 2016

As Mr Fawaz shared the song with the words "my baby", one fan said the unfinished Trojan Souls album: "What a gift that would be right now...such remarkable music, such a remarkable man...no words."

But she was quickly rebuked by another Michael admirer, who said: "I disagree really. George obviously never wanted us to hear it."

I will never stop missing you George the kind and the most beautiful man ever. Xxx A photo posted by Fadi Fawaz (@fadi_fawaz) on Dec 28, 2016 at 5:53am PST

The singer's representatives have not yet confirmed plans for any future releases.

The debate comes as Michael's music flies up the charts following his death on Christmas Day.

Three of the top five albums on the iTunes chart are currently by Michael or Wham!, making up a total of 11 of the top 100.

A further 23 songs have made the singles chart, with Careless Whisper currently at number nine.

This article was originally published by The Telegraph.

- Daily Telegraph UK