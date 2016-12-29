J-Lo and Drake earn Rihanna's ire by confirming relationship with Instagram post

By Becky Freeth

Musicians Jennifer Lopez, 47, and Drake, 30, have seemingly confirmed that they are an item, the Daily Mail reports.

A loved-up picture appeared on both of their official Instagram pages in the early hours of Wednesday morning, and even though it came with no explanation, it seemed to be enough to reaffirm the tryst.

The cuddling holiday post won't be something that his ex-girlfriend Rihanna, 28, is waking up to, since it comes just one day after the news that she unfollowed her love rival this weekend.

Lopez was the first to post the snuggling picture, which sees her younger contemporary wrapping both arms affectionately around her neck with one eye staring down the lens of the camera.

The 47-year old, nestled into Drake's bear-like grasp, seems more restful and is captured with her eyes closed.

Early speculation of a romance has led some to question whether Jenny From The Block went against the 'girl code' by dating a fellow musician's ex.

Rumours of a relationship were sparked earlier this month when Drizzy attended two of JLo's Las Vegas concerts back-to-back, and hosted an exclusive gathering that she went to.

An insider told E! News it was an extremely 'intimate dinner' held at celebrity hot spot Delilah in West Hollywood, and the pair reportedly left together.

Lopez and Rihanna who spent Christmas with friends and family in her native Barbados, are longtime pals despite the 19-year age gap.

Earlier in 2016, the brunette beauty gave Lopez a pair of blue boots from her design collaboration with Manolo Blahnik.

In a handwritten note to the singer, Rihanna called Lopez 'the baddest... because I know you're gonna wear them better than me!!!'

J.Lo loved the thigh-high heels so much, she wore them in her music video for Ain't Your Mama.

A grateful Rihanna took to Instagram, saying: 'Thanks for the support! I'm having such a f***ing moment knowing that forever I have proof of a bad one like you in my designs!!!'

In March 2015, Lopez dished about her Home co-star to E! News.

'I'm a huge Rihanna fan...and I feel like she's such a girl's girl, which I love, because I'm a girl's girl and she seems very sweet,' the mother of two said.

Asked whether she would ever duet with the Grammy winner, Lopez replied, 'Absolutely! Who wouldn't?'

Not all love is lost between the couple. Lopez still follows the singer as well as Drake, and he follows her and his on-again, off-again love.

Meanwhile, Rihanna unfollowed Drake in early October.

The on-off couple first met in 2005, in the infancy of her pop career when she was shooting a music video for Pon De Replay.

However, they were not romantically linked until 2009, when they were spotted kissing, despite her insistence that they were 'just friends'.

They collaborated musically in October 2010 with What's My Name and then again in 2012 when she appeared in his music video for Take Care.

But 2016 was the year in which Rihanna and Drake were thought to have rekindled the flame, and he supported her on numerous tour dates - including his Summer Sixteen shows in September, and her Anti World Tour shows in April where he appeared.

Conversely, this year has seen Jennifer end her five-year on and off relationship with beau Casper Smart, 29, who was similarly more than 17 years her junior.

On Boxing Day, Jennifer admitted that 2016 had been filled with its 'ups and downs' as she expressed her gratitude that her 'coconuts' - her eight-year-old twins Max and Emme - were healthy in a social media post about the year gone by.

'I have a ritual every year once everyone is asleep I like to go sit by the tree and think about the year that just went by,' she wrote to her followers.

She went on: 'This year I can honestly say my heart is full - this year had its ups and downs.

'But as I sit here in my living room with my coconuts sleeping soundly upstairs, all of us healthy, a house full of family and friends, I feel surrounded by love and overflowing with gratitude for the many new blessings in my life.'

She neglected to mention any new love interests, especially since this year has reportedly seen ex-husband Marc Anthony try to win her back.

Marc and Jennifer, who share their eight-year-old twins, were married between 2004 and 2014, but his second marriage to Shannon De Lima was confirmed to have ended this November, too.

Rumours of a reunion between Marc and Jennifer were rife in November when they shared a lingering kiss at The 17th Annual Latin Grammy Awards.

With a history of more than 20 years, Marc and Jennifer initially tied the knot in 2004, when her engagement to actor Ben Affleck ended.

Jennifer was previously married to Cris Judd for two years, until 2003 and Ojani Noa for two years, until 1998.

