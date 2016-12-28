6:09pm Wed 28 December
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

US company Cinnabon cops social media backlash after posting Carrie Fisher 'tribute'

A US baked goods company has been slammed over a "tacky" Carrie Fisher tweet that many considered to be in poor taste after the star's death.

Fast food bakery chain Cinnabon posted a "tribute" to the fallen Star Wars star, tweeting a picture of a cinnamon-inspired Princess Leia with a Cinnabon roll as hair.

The caption: "RIP Carrie Fisher, you'll always have the best buns in the galaxy".

The post has since been deleted after swift backlash from furious fans on Twitter.





Cinnabon's next tweet was more heartfelt, claiming the tweet was "genuinely meant as a tribute" but "we shouldn't have posted it".


It's not the first time Cinnabon has used a cinnamon-inspired Princess Leia on their Twitter handle.

On May the 4th - considered to be Star Wars day - the company tweeted: "Here's to the princess with the second-best rolls in the galaxy".

- news.com.au

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2016, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 28 Dec 2016 18:55:40 Processing Time: 12ms