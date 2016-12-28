US company Cinnabon cops social media backlash after posting Carrie Fisher 'tribute'

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

A US baked goods company has been slammed over a "tacky" Carrie Fisher tweet that many considered to be in poor taste after the star's death.

Fast food bakery chain Cinnabon posted a "tribute" to the fallen Star Wars star, tweeting a picture of a cinnamon-inspired Princess Leia with a Cinnabon roll as hair.

The caption: "RIP Carrie Fisher, you'll always have the best buns in the galaxy".

The post has since been deleted after swift backlash from furious fans on Twitter.

@Cinnabon Tacky. Get over yourself and stop capitalizing on the tragic loss of an icon.. #Objectification — Julie Alexandria (@JulieAlexandria) December 27, 2016

@mrmedina @Cinnabon It was only a matter of time until brands started promoting their products using her death — Sky Hartman (@Skyhartman) December 27, 2016

@Cinnabon when it comes to branding opportunities, this really was the icing — Jonah Keri (@jonahkeri) December 27, 2016

Cinnabon's next tweet was more heartfelt, claiming the tweet was "genuinely meant as a tribute" but "we shouldn't have posted it".

Our deleted tweet was genuinely meant as a tribute, but we shouldn't have posted it. We are truly sorry. — Cinnabon (@Cinnabon) December 28, 2016

It's not the first time Cinnabon has used a cinnamon-inspired Princess Leia on their Twitter handle.

On May the 4th - considered to be Star Wars day - the company tweeted: "Here's to the princess with the second-best rolls in the galaxy".

- news.com.au