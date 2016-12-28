Who will inherit George Michael's fortune?

George Michael's fortune of more than £125million (NZ$222 million) could be split between his godchildren, family and friends and charities, friends said yesterday.

The star's boyfriend Fadi Fawaz, former lover Kenny Goss, his closest relatives and several godchildren are believed to have been named as beneficiaries in his will. Over the years, he earned millions in royalties, tours and lucrative personal appearances for billionaires willing to pay for him to sing at their parties.

Friends suggested Michael's legendary generosity would extend beyond his death, with legacies for his favoured charities.

He was godfather to several friends' children, including his childhood friend Andros Georgiou's two sons James and Harry, and the two children of former Wham! singer Shirlie Holliman and Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp.

Goss is godfather to former Spice Girl Geri Horner's 10-year-old daughter Bluebell, and there have been reports she could also be a beneficiary in Michael's will.

