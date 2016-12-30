Ten celebrity couples who went through a major split in 2016

Between Amber Heard accusing Johnny Depp of abusing her and Angelina Jolie accusing Brad Pitt of abusing their son, it's been a massive year in celebrity break-ups.

Some have cheated or been cheating on, some split in a massive row and others simply drifted apart and amicably called it quits.

Either way, here are the 10 biggest celeb splits of 2016.

1. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

The result of a widely publicised affair while Pitt was supposed to be with Jennifer Aniston, Brangelina's marriage defined a generation of tabloid journalism. It was more than a marriage, it was a celebrity phenomenon the likes of which hadn't been seen since Hollywood's heyday.

Their seemingly perfect marriage was the subject of much discussion during the 10 years they were together, but it came to a dramatic and public end in October, with still emerging details of FBI investigations and abuse set to keep this story going well after the divorce papers are signed.

At least Jennifer Aniston can finally have the last laugh.





2. Amber Heard and Johnny Depp

If you didn't know who Amber Heard was at the start of the year, you definitely know her name by now.

Heard made headline after headline this year after she accused her husband Johnny Depp of physical and emotional abuse. And while Depp has continued to deny all allegations, the pair are currently in the process of negotiating a very messy and expensive split.





3. Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne

It feels like almost every year these two are splitting up, but whether this instance is for real, well ... only time will tell.

The Osbournes have been married for more than 30 years and have three children together, but this year their relationship was shaken when it was revealed Ozzy had a four-year-long affair with his hairstylist.

Ozzy and Sharon split up, though recent reports suggest they may be back together again - for now, at least.





4. Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts

Eleven years is practically a century when it comes to Hollywood marriages, but that's how long Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts managed to go through their marriage without much fuss or scandal following them around.

That's why it came as such a shock this year when the pair announced they were splitting up. In a statement, they said it was a perfectly amicable split and they will remain friends, which begs the question, why are the parents of two even bothering to get divorced?



5. Mariah Carey and James Packer

It's been a turbulent time of late for Mariah. The Queen of Pop started the year announcing her engagement to Aussie publishing billionaire James Packer, though had to finalise her divorce from ex Nick Cannon at the same time.

Then it was revealed she and Packer would not be following through with the engagement and the pair instead engaged in a very public spat over her reality show. It's reported Mariah has moved on with back up dancer Bryan Tanaka who features in the series.

Either way, at least she has all the royalty cheques from All I Want for Christmas to look forward to in the new year.





6. Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney

Before Lady Gaga had her big comeback with Joanne, it seems she first had to clear out some baggage.

Rumours broke in July that the singer and her fiancee, actor Taylor Kinney, had split up after five years together. The two met during filming of her video You and I and had been engaged for more than a year before the split. Gaga later confirmed that some of the lyrics from her new songs were inspired by the break-up.





7. Joshua Jackson and Diane Kruger

You wouldn't really think of Pacey from Dawson's Creek and Bridget von Hammersmark from Inglourious Basterds as being a match made in heaven, and this year, that theory was proved correct.

Joshua Jackson and Diane Kruger have found success in recent years from their TV roles on The Affair and The Bridge respectively, but that didn't carry over to their personal lives as they split in 2016 after 10 years together. It's unclear what caused the break up but in a statement at the time they said they aimed to remain friends.





8. Iggy Azalea and Nick Young

Iggy Azalea is this decade's biggest one-hit wonder at the moment, her career having dramatically stalled after rising to brief fame back in 2014 with Fancy.

Her year was not made any better after her fiance, basketballer Nick Young, got his ex pregnant with a second child. Iggy attempted to move past it and stage a comeback with a gig on The X Factor Australia, but it backfired when the show's ratings plummeted and her fellow judges slammed her in the press.





9. James McAvoy and Anne Marie Duff

James McAvoy has been a rising name in Hollywood since his film debut in The Chronicles of Narnia, and has been married to fellow actress Anne-Marie Duff for much of his career.

But the two, who have a child together, announced their divorce this year around the time McAvoy's latest blockbuster X-Men: Apocalypse came out and amidst rumours that he had an affair with 19-year-old co-star Alexandra Shipp.





10. Taylor Swift and... everyone

It really wasn't a good year for Taylor Swift's love life. Her relationship with Calvin Harris ended as she segued quickly into an intense, high-profile fling with Tom Hiddleston that was dogged with rumours of affairs and doing it all for publicity.

"Hiddleswift" quickly fizzled out after barely two months, ending fans' hopes of a baby Loki and further damaging Swift's image after her public feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

- NZ Herald