Sony has issued an apology after hackers tweet: RIP Britney Spears

Sony Music has issued an apology to Britney Spears after hackers announced on Twitter that she had died.

On Monday, Sony Music Global's account tweeted that the chart-topping pop star was "dead by accident" and even included an "RIP Britney" with a crying emoji, while another post simply read:

"RIP Britney Spears, 1981-2016! (sic)"

But Sony has since clarified the situation, revealing that its account was hacked and sent its apologies to Britney and her fans.

In a statement, the company explained: "Sony Music Entertainment's Twitter account was compromised.

"This has been rectified. Sony Music apologises to Britney Spears and her fans for any confusion."

Elsewhere, Adam Leber, the manager of the Toxic hitmaker, played down the situation, insisting Britney was "fine and well".

He told CNN: "There have been a few internet clowns over the years who have made similar claims about her death, but never from the official Sony Music Twitter account."

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Britney, 35, is "totally smitten" with Sam Asghari, the personal trainer she met when he starred in her Slumber Party video.

The pop star has been single since splitting from TV producer Charlie Ebersol in June 2015, but has been "quietly dating" a number of guys in recent months and now thinks she's found happiness with Sam.

A source said: "This is the longest Britney has ever been out of a serious relationship and she's made no secret of the fact that she's been desperately lonely.

"She's been quietly dating for the past year, but Sam is the first man she's met who has swept her off her feet and she's totally smitten."

However, Britney - who has sons Sean Preston, 11, and Jayden, 10, with ex-husband Kevin Federline - is reportedly keen to keep their relationship low-key for the time being.

The source said: "Britney doesn't want to go public with Sam until the boys have met him properly."

