'Strangled by my own bra': How Carrie Fisher wants to be remembered

The world was shaken this morning by the news that Carrie Fisher has died.

However, a few years ago, the Star Wars actress was already making light of her eventual death, deciding how she wanted to be remembered.

In her 2008 autobiography, Wishful Drinking, Fisher recalled a story about how George Lucas told her she couldn't wear a bra.

"He said it with such conviction," Fisher wrote. "Like he hadf been to space and looked around and didn't see bras or panties anywhere."

Carrie Fisher (1956-2016): Drowned in moonlight, strangled by her own bra. pic.twitter.com/404Q8TdQEk — Mel Gabor (@melgabored) 27 December 2016

Lucas' justification was that wearing a bra wouldn't work when your body becomes weightless in space.

"'Your body expands but your bra doesn't, so you get strangled by your own underwear'," Fisher recalled Lucas as saying.

READ MORE:

• Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies age 60

• 'No words': Mark Hamill leads tributes to Carrie Fisher

While Fisher has joked about the incident on many occasions, she wrote that she thought it would make a "fantastic obituary".

"I tell my younger friends that no matter how I go, I want it reported that I drowned in moonlight, strangled by my own bra."

Fisher died this morning following a brief period in hospital. She reportedly drowned in moonlight after being strangled by her own bra.

- NZ Herald