Debbie Reynolds posts message to fans after her daughter Carrie Fisher's death

Actress Debbie Reynolds has posted a message on Facebook thanking fans for their support following the death of her daughter, Carrie Fisher.

In a brief message, Reynolds, 86, has thanked fans for embracing 'the gifts and talents' of her daughter throughout her career.

"I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop," she wrote, before signing off with 'Love Carrie's Mother'.

Fisher died today aged 60 after a brief period in hospital following a severe heart attack.

Carrie was one of two children Reynolds had with actor and singer Eddie Fisher. The pair were married in 1955 before divorcing in 1959.

Mother and daughter, who live next door to each other in neighbouring properties in California, recently appeared on screen together in Bright Lights, a documentary about their relationship that premiered at the Toronto Film Festival. It is currently set to premiere in America in May next year.

Last year, Fisher presented her mother with the Screen Actors Guild Lifetime Achievement Award, where the two gently mocked each other.

Fisher's book and screenplay, Postcards from the Edge, was based on her relationship with her mother.

