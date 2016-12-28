9:01am Wed 28 December
The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending December 25, 2016:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft: Pocket Edition, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Assassin's Creed Identity, Ubisoft

4. NBA 2K17, 2K

5. Bloons TD 5, Ninja Kiwi

6. Alto's Adventure, Snowman

7. Octodad: Dadliest Catch, Young Horses, Inc.

8. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

9. Moji Maker, AppMoji, Inc.

10. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Super Mario Run, Nintendo Co., Ltd.

2. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

3. YouTube - Watch and Share Videos, Music & Clips, Google, Inc.

4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

5. Fitbit, Fitbit, Inc.

6. Bitmoji - Your Personal Emoji, Bitstrips

7. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

8. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

9. Amazon Alexa, AMZN Mobile LLC

10. Geometry Dash World, RobTop Games AB

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft: Pocket Edition, Mojang

2. Octodad: Dadliest Catch, Young Horses, Inc.

3. Assassin's Creed Identity, Ubisoft

4. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

5. Toca Hair Salon 3, Toca Boca AB

6. musical.ly - your video social community!, Xiao Fong

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Moji Maker, AppMoji, Inc.

9. NBA 2K17, 2K

10. Bloons TD 5 HD, Ninja Kiwi

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Super Mario Run, Nintendo Co., Ltd.

2. YouTube - Watch and Share Videos, Music & Clips, Google, Inc.

3. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

4. Geometry Dash World, RobTop Games AB

5. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

6. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

7. Goat Simulator, Coffee Stain Studios AB

8. Hot Wheels: Race Off, Hutch Games Ltd

9. YouTube Kids, Google, Inc.

10. Subway Surfers, Kiloo

