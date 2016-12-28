George Michael's family 'touched beyond words by incredible outpouring of love'

By Hannah Furness at Daily Telegraph UK

George Michael's partner has urged fans to pray for the late star, as his family say they are "touched beyond words" by the "incredible outpouring of love".

Michael's family and close friends said there could be "no more fitting tribute" to the singer than the "many, many kind words" they have received, and the playing of his records.

A statement released today by Michael's publicist said: "The family and close friends of George have been touched beyond words by the incredible outpouring of love for him in the hours and days since his death.

"For someone whose life was ultimately about his music and the love he had for his family and friends, his fans and the world at large, there could be no more fitting tribute than the many, many, kind words that have been said and the numerous plays his records have received."

There were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, the statement said.

"From the bottom of our hearts we thank those who, rightly, have chosen to celebrate his life and legacy at this most distressing of times," his family added.

Fadi Fawaz, Michael's boyfriend of five years who found him dead on Christmas Day, said of Michael: "Let's just all pray for him."

Fawaz had spent the weekend with Michael in the village of Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, where his body was discovered ahead of planned Christmas Day lunch.

A source has claimed Michael had previously been treated for a heroin addiction at some point during the past year. It is understood that Michael's team emphatically deny the claim.

ITs a xmas i will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning.. I will never stop missing you xx — Fadi Fawaz (@fadifawaz) December 26, 2016

Thames Valley Police said: "At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious. A post-mortem will be undertaken in due course."

Tributes from fans and peers have already poured in for Michael, 53, as it emerged he was planning a new album and world tour in the years to come.

Paul Dainty, the promoter who worked with Michael since his Wham! days in 1985, said meetings had taken place just a week ago about future plans, with a trip to Australia pencilled in for 2018.

"It's a total shock," Dainty told an Australian newspaper of the singer's death. "I was in the process of setting stuff up with his manager.

"His manager just reminded me they had a meeting this week about the new album and tour and Australia was very much in the plan."

A new album had also been recorded and was due for release next year, he claimed, adding: "It's a pop album, which he wanted to do after the orchestra shows. "It's finished, from what I've been told, so I hope we hear it."

A documentary is also scheduled for broadcast in autumn 2017, with Michael's team working on it just before Christmas.

Nile Rodgers, the musician, told fans he had been at the singer's house on December 23th to record his memories of working in the 1980s music scene, for Channel 4's 90-minute Freedom: George Michael.

Michael himself had narrated and contributed to the show, with never-before-seen images and footage of his pop heyday due for broadcast.

A source said he had been heavily involved in the production, with "a lot" of new material for fans to enjoy.

This story first appeared in the Telegraph UK

- Daily Telegraph UK