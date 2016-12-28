9:21am Wed 28 December
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

'No words': Mark Hamill leads tributes to Carrie Fisher

Updated less than a minute ago

Carrie Fisher's former Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill has posted a poignant tribute to his on-screen twin.

Hamill tweeted "No words #devastated" as news of the 60-year-old's death swept the entertainment world.

The Star Wars actress passed away on Tuesday morning (US time) in Los Angeles, her rep confirmed.

Soon after celebrities reacted to the news of the loss of the movie icon, the Daily Mail reported.


Billy Dee Williams, who played Lando Calrissian in the Star Wars film franchise, tweeted: "She was a dear friend ... The force is dark today."


William Shatner of Star Trek fame tweeted: "I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished."


Continued below.

Related Content

Actress Anna Kendrick had a profanity laced reaction within minutes of the news.
"No. No. F*** this s***. Carrie Fisher is a f***ing legend and this is bulls***."

Blindspot Jaime Alexander tweeted: "I can't take much more of 2016. #RIP #CarrieFisher."



Mia Farrow wrote: "Oh no!! Carrie wasn't done yet!" She then added: "Carrie was brilliant, funny and talented. Sending huge love be to her mom, her daughter, Billie and her many friends."

Sarah Paulson had a touching note: "Sweet, Brilliant, Irreverent, Huge hearted Carrie, You gave me advice I live by to this day, & always will. On the wings of angels fly..."

Whoopi Goldberg said: "Carrie Fisher has passed, she was funnier&smarter than anyone had the right to be. Sail On Silver Girl. Condolences Debbie & Billie R.I.P."


Margaret Cho, who was a friend, also shared a note on social media.

The comedienne wrote: "We just lost a great ally for mental health and addiction. Be strong, be as string as she'd want you to be. Rest in paradise."

The image she shared was a black-and-white one of Carrie in her twenties smiling.
Elizabeth Banks said: "#CarrieFisher was so witty and provocative and unrelentingly interesting. Goddamn, I loved her. Everyone did."





Nick Lachey, a boy bander who used to be married to Jessica Simpson, added: "Prince, George Michael, and now Carrie Fisher..... I feel like my youth is disappearing before my eyes. Never felt so old... #RIP."

Last week her welcomed a new baby with Vanessa Minnillo.


Ralph Macchio said: "Sadness and thoughts for icons of my time. RIP #CarrieFisher #georgemichael."

Mayim Bialik added: '"@missmayim What a woman #CarrieFisher."



Dominic Monaghan said: "You will always be my first crush and the force will always be with you @carrieffisher #rip."


John Leguizamo tweeted: "Dear #carrieFisher every time an artist is born the world gains everytime we lose an artist the world loses! R.I.P."

Family spokesman Simon Halls released a statement on behalf of Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd: "It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning," reads the statement.

"She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers."

Fisher was returning home from London on Friday went she went into cardiac arrest before her flight landed at Los Angeles International Airport.

Gallery

Photos: Carrie Fisher, a life on screen

She received emergency treatment on the plane before she was rushed to a hospital, where her brother later reported she was in critical condition.

Her mother, famed actress Debbie Reynolds, reported that she was in stable condition on Sunday.

"Carrie is in stable condition. If there is a change, we will share it. For all her fans and friends, I thank you for your prayers and good wishes," Reynolds wrote on Twitter.

- Daily Mail

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2016, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 28 Dec 2016 09:21:53 Processing Time: 139ms