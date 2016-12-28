Kate Moss would climb a ladder to visit neighbour George Michael

Supermodel Kate Moss has posted a moving tribute to her neighbour and friend George Michael on Instagram, writing "you will be missed" on the page of her newly launched agency.

It comes just days after the notoriously tightlipped model revealed the North London neighbours had "pool parties" via a hidden ladder between each other's properties.

"He's got a pool, so when it's hot I'm like, 'Oh can Lila come and jump in your pool?' And he's like, 'Yeah, come over'," Kate Moss told BBC radio on an hour-long show she hosted.

"And we can actually climb from garden to garden over the walls with a ladder, we've done that a couple of times," she said.

You will be missed #georgemichael A photo posted by Kate Moss Agency (@katemossagency) on Dec 26, 2016 at 4:25pm PST

The pair own properties in the trendy suburb of Highgate North London, near Hampstead Heath.

Geri Halliwell, Jude Law, and Liam Gallagher are also reported to live in the area.

The pair posed on the cover of Vogue together in 2012 and Moss starred in his White Light single after she missed out on Freedom.

"I just missed it. That would have been amazing," she told the Telegraph.

George Michael's Oxfordshire home has been inundated with fans who have bought candles and flowers to the place where he died on Christmas Day.

Celebrities including Elton John and Madonna have also posted tributes to the musical icon online, as behind-the-scenes footage from a rehearsal with Queen circulated online.

Meanwhile, George Michael is set to dominate global charts again after his shock death.

His compilations Twenty Five and Ladies and Gentlemen are No. 1 and No. 2 on the Australian iTunes chart respectively.

Other albums in the Top 100 include the Wham! compilation The Final at No. 13, his solo debut Faith at No. 18, Older at No. 30 and Wham!'s Make It Big and Fantastic, his Symphonica live album, the covers album Songs from the Last Century and his final solo album Patience.

Those sales will be reflected in next week's Aria chart, which is compiled on Thursday night and released on Saturday.

George Michael's song streams have increased 3000 per cent on Spotify since his death.

The most popular songs are Wham!'s Last Christmas and Wake Me Up Before You Go Go and his solo hits Careless Whisper, Faith and Freedom 90.

David Bowie and Prince also flooded the Top 40 with their back catalogue after their deaths.

In January, Bowie's Blackstar entered at No. 1 the week after his death, one of 13 Bowie albums in the Aria Top 50 that week. That feat equalled 13 Michael Jackson albums re-entering the Aria chart the week after his death in 2009.

Twelve Prince albums entered the Aria Top 100 the week after his death in May, and fans cleaned out CDs from stores across the country.

Similarly, record stores have sold out of George Michael and Wham! albums. His various record labels will be rush-producing new stock to hit stores as soon as possible.

George Michael was not the most prolific of artists, which means he will struggle to match the feats of Bowie, Prince and Michael Jackson.

He released just five solo studio albums (Faith, Listen Without Prejudice, Older, Songs from the Last Century, Patience), two compilations (Ladies and Gentlemen, Twenty Five) and a live album Symphonica.

