George Michael - the generous pop star

Stories of the incredible generosity of George Michael have raised hopes he may have left huge sums to good causes following his shock death aged 53 from suspected heart failure yesterday.

The singer - who sold more than 100 million records with band Wham! and during a hugely successful solo career - passed away in his bed at home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire on Christmas Day afternoon, the Daily Mail reports.

A series of claims about his secret donations have since emerged, including that he gave huge sums to people he saw on TV or met during nights out.

Charities have also praised him for the thousands he helped raise during his life through concerts and donations, raising the prospect that the huge royalties from his records may go to charity.

His father Kyriacos, older sisters Melanie and Yioda as well his ex-boyfriends may also be entitled to a share of his estimated £100million estate.

A number of examples of the star handing out money to people he thought were in trouble have emerged since his death, including a secret £25,000 donation he gave to a woman he saw on Deal Or No Deal who wanted IVF.

TV host Richard Osman tweeted: "A woman on Deal Or No Deal told us she needed £15k for IVF treatment. George Michael secretly phoned the next day and gave her the £15k."

Childline founder and president Dame Esther Rantzen also revealed that Michael had given the royalties from his 1996 number one single Jesus To A Child to the charity.

A journalist meanwhile tweeted that the star handed a barmaid a £5,000 tip after learning she was a student nurse who had large debts.

The star donated royalties from some of his biggest selling singles and has made huge donations to Childline, the Terrence Higgins Trust and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Michael's former manager Michael Lippman said this morning that the star had died in bed as a result of suspected heart failure and there was "no foul play whatsoever". Police are treating the death as "unexplained but not suspicious".

Final photos of the star from earlier this year show him looking overweight and tired and a neighbour said he looked "haggard" and much older than his years when she last saw him in a restaurant.

He has not been photographed publicly since September and is understood to have lived a reclusive existence, with locals in his Oxfordshire village rarely seeing him leave his home.

Michael's Wham! bandmate Andrew Ridgeley and close friend Elton John have led the tributes to the star on social media. Mr Ridgeley tweeted: "Heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend Yog. Me, his loved ones, his friends, the world of music, the world at large. 4ever loved. A xx."

Meanwhile Elton John posted a heartfelt message along with a picture of the pair together on his Instagram page.

He wrote: "I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend - the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family and all of his fans. @GeorgeMichael #RIP."

Michael - real name Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou - was set to release a documentary film in 2017 and his 1990 album Listen Without Prejudice Vol 1 had been set to be reissued accompanied

A 69-year-old neighbour, who asked to remain anonymous, said Michael was notably absent from the midnight mass Christmas Eve service at St Thomas of Canterbury church, the parish church opposite his home.

"He wasn't at the Christmas Eve service which was very unusual," she said.

In a statement, Michael's publicist said: "It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period.

"The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage."

Thames Valley Police said officers were called to a property in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, shortly before 2pm on Christmas Day.

A spokesman said: "Sadly, a 53-year-old man was confirmed deceased at the scene. At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious."

A neighbour at his home in north London said he looked 'tired' and "haggard" when she saw him in a restaurant earlier this year.

Sasha Gretsay, who lives near the former singer's north London home, said: "I remember thinking he looked unwell. I don't want to say he looked awful, but he looked very haggard and tired.

I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend - the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family and all of his fans. @GeorgeMichael #RIP A photo posted by Elton John (@eltonjohn) on Dec 25, 2016 at 3:24pm PST

"He looked worried and older than my friend who was 57. My friend asked how old he was and I said, younger than you."

A 63-year-old man who lives in Goring said: "We didn't see much of him but occasionally you'd see him in the village or in The Miller, the local pub. He kept himself to himself."

While enjoying a glittering career, Michael has endured a turbulent personal life and nearly died from pneumonia while on tour in late 2011.

After receiving treatment in a Vienna hospital, he made a tearful appearance outside his London home and said it had been "touch and go" whether he lived.

Doctors had performed a tracheotomy to keep his airways open and he was unconscious for some of his spell in hospital.

He later told the Daily Mail: "It almost killed me. On a subconscious level, it was very frightening and I'll probably never feel quite as safe in life again.

"But I also remember experiencing incredible guilt for my family and friends, because they literally spent weeks not knowing whether I was going to make it.

"Now, if that had happened to me in reverse, if I'd had to watch one of my sisters go through that, well... it would have devastated me.

"For most of the time, though, I was pretty much out of it, so I didn't realise the danger I was in until after I'd come out the other side."

Michael had also struggled with drug addiction and admitted that during one period he was smoking 25 joints a day. In 2008, he was caught smoking crack cocaine in a public toilet.

The singer's death comes as he planned to work on a new album with UK producer Naughty BoyIn an interview with the BBC earlier this month, the producer, who has collaborated with a list of stars including Beyonce, said: "I can't wait. I don't know what to expect. And, to be honest, he's more mysterious than anyone else so I'm actually excited.

"I reached out and then he got back. He's got an album coming out next year, and he's going to be doing something for my album as well."

Naughty Boy paid tribute tonight by tweeting the title of one of Michael's hits, he simply posted: "jesus to a child".

As the world comes to terms with the loss of one of its greatest pop stars, celebrity fans have taken to Twitter to share their grief.

Singer Boy George tweeted: "I am thinking of @GeorgeMichael's family, friends and fans right now. He was so loved and I hope he knew it because the sadness today is beyond words. Devastating.

"What a beautiful voice he had and his music will live on as a testament to his talent. I can't believe he is gone. I hope the Buddha will hold him in his arms. NMRK."

Music mogul and X Factor boss Simon Cowell tweeted that the singer was "always one of the greatest".

Oh no I can't believe this. Such a big influence G @GeorgeMichael RIP — the script (@thescript) December 25, 2016

2016 - loss of another talented soul. All our love and sympathy to @GeorgeMichael's family. pic.twitter.com/3h4xqEDXR9 — Duran Duran (@duranduran) December 25, 2016

God Bless George Michael , Say a prayer for him . A nice human .

M — Meat Loaf (@RealMeatLoaf) December 25, 2016

I just heard about my friend @GeorgeMichael's death. He was such a brilliant talent. I'm so sad. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 25, 2016

Ricky Gervais, who cast Michael in an episode of his sitcom Extras, wrote: "Unbelievable. RIP George Michael."

Hit producer Mark Ronson wrote: "Other than a global pop phenom [sic], George was one of the true British soul greats a lot of us owe him an unpayable debt. Bye George xx'

Spandau Ballet's official account posted: "We are incredibly sad at the passing of our dear friend George Michael. A brilliant artist great songwriter."

Paul McCartney wrote online: "George Michael's sweet soul music will live on even after his sudden death. Having worked with him on a number of occasions his great talent always shone through and his self deprecating sense of humour made the experience even more pleasurable."

Matt Goss, who was half of eighties boy group Bros, tweeted yesterday: "George Michael was part of the tapestry of my life. His song lyrics & his melodies, True pop royalty. Heartbroken, RIP dearest George."

American DJ and music journalist Questlove Gomez wrote: "I don't have it in me anymore to write about our greats. I just knew one day I'd get to work with #GeorgeMichael. Sad Christmas."

James Corden posted: "I've loved George Michael for as long as I can remember. He was an absolute inspiration. Always ahead of his time."

Michael was one of the first people ever to take part in Corden's popular 'carpool karaoke' feature when the pair teamed up for a Comic Relief skit in 2011.

Gary Lineker posted: "No, not George Michael as well. Another musical great leaves us this year. 2016 can just sod off. #RIPGeorge."

Electro-pop star Gary Numan tweeted: "Oh no. George Michael RIP."

Alison Moyet, who performed at Live Aid in 1985 on the same bill as Michael, said: "I met George Michael a few times & he was ever a gentle, unassuming soul. A rare presence in a world full of self. Honest, genuine talent."

The official account of eighties pop group Duran Duran also paid their respects by tweeting: "2016 - loss of another talented soul. All our love and sympathy to @GeorgeMichael's family."

Singer and former Pop Idol star Gareth Gates recalled meeting Michael, writing on Twitter: "Such a sad day. We lose another legend. I met George Michael a couple of times. He was such a lovely man, and what a talent. Rest in peace x."

Hollywood actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson wrote: "So sorry to hear about George Michael's passing. Brilliant icon. Kissing a Fool one of my all time favs. Strength & light to his family."

Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood said: "What a shock. Sad to hear George Michael has left us."

Singer Anastacia, who recently appeared in Strictly Come Dancing tweeted that "2016 has lost so many greats".

She added: "It's so sad George Michael has to join the list of Icons we had to say goodbye to too soon."

An official statement from Universal Music UK - the record label Michael was signed to before his death - read: "We're in shock at the loss of one of the greatest singer songwriters. The brilliance of his music, the soundtrack to so many lives, will live for ever.

"Our deepest condolences to George's family and friends from everyone at Universal Music."

- Daily Mail