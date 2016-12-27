7:00am Tue 27 December
'Rogue One' tops new releases to dominate holiday box office

LOS ANGELES (AP) " It was an intergalactic holiday at movie theaters as "Rogue One" blasted past a quartet of new releases to hold onto the top spot at the weekend box office.

The "Star Wars" story added another $96 million to its coffers over the four-day holiday period, according to studio estimates Monday.

The animated animal musical "Sing" debuted in second place with $56 million. The Jennifer Lawrence-Chris Pratt space tale "Passengers" opened in third with $23.1 million.

Two other new releases, "Why Him?" and "Assassin's Creed," round out the top five with $16.7 million and $15 million respectively.

Final box office figures will be released Tuesday.

