A look at the work of George Michael before his death at 53

A look at songs and albums from George Michael's career. Michael's publicist said Sunday that the singer-songwriter has died. He was 53.
Albums:
" "Fantastic" (with WHAM!), 1983
" "Make It Big" (with WHAM!), 1984
" "Music from the Edge of Heaven" (with WHAM!). 1986
" "Faith," 1987
" "Listen Without Prejudice, Vol. 1," 1990
" "Older," 1996
" "Songs from the Last Century," 1999
" "Patience," 2004
" "Symphonica," 2014
___
Songs:
" "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go," 1984
" "Careless Whisper," 1984
" "Last Christmas," 1985
" "I Knew You Were Waiting (for Me)," with Aretha Franklin, 1987
" "I Want Your Sex," 1987
" "Faith," 1987
" "One More Try," 1987
" "Father Figure," 1988
" "Monkey," 1988
" "Freedom! '90," 1990
" "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me," with Elton John, 1991
" "Jesus to a Child," 1996
