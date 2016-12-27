6:42am Tue 27 December
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

A look at the work of George Michael before his death at 53

A look at songs and albums from George Michael's career. Michael's publicist said Sunday that the singer-songwriter has died. He was 53.

Albums:

" "Fantastic" (with WHAM!), 1983

" "Make It Big" (with WHAM!), 1984

" "Music from the Edge of Heaven" (with WHAM!). 1986

" "Faith," 1987

" "Listen Without Prejudice, Vol. 1," 1990

" "Older," 1996

" "Songs from the Last Century," 1999

" "Patience," 2004

" "Symphonica," 2014

___

Songs:

" "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go," 1984

" "Careless Whisper," 1984

" "Last Christmas," 1985

" "I Knew You Were Waiting (for Me)," with Aretha Franklin, 1987

" "I Want Your Sex," 1987

" "Faith," 1987

" "One More Try," 1987

" "Father Figure," 1988

" "Monkey," 1988

" "Freedom! '90," 1990

" "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me," with Elton John, 1991

" "Jesus to a Child," 1996

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2016, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 27 Dec 2016 07:30:50 Processing Time: 19ms