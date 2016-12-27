A look at the work of George Michael before his death at 53

A look at songs and albums from George Michael's career. Michael's publicist said Sunday that the singer-songwriter has died. He was 53.

Albums:

" "Fantastic" (with WHAM!), 1983

" "Make It Big" (with WHAM!), 1984

" "Music from the Edge of Heaven" (with WHAM!). 1986

" "Faith," 1987

" "Listen Without Prejudice, Vol. 1," 1990

" "Older," 1996

" "Songs from the Last Century," 1999

" "Patience," 2004

" "Symphonica," 2014

___

Songs:

" "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go," 1984

" "Careless Whisper," 1984

" "Last Christmas," 1985

" "I Knew You Were Waiting (for Me)," with Aretha Franklin, 1987

" "I Want Your Sex," 1987

" "Faith," 1987

" "One More Try," 1987

" "Father Figure," 1988

" "Monkey," 1988

" "Freedom! '90," 1990

" "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me," with Elton John, 1991

" "Jesus to a Child," 1996