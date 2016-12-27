George Michael's former Kiwi gardener remembers the Careless Whisper hit maker

By Timothy Brown

News of George Michael's death shook the world yesterday. The reverberations reached our little corner of the world where the pop star's former gardener and Otago Daily Times online journalist Paul Mooney calls home. He spoke to Timothy Brown about his recollections of the Careless Whisper hit maker.

It was the late '80s when a wide-eyed Dunedin lad landed in London chasing the big OE dream.

Paul Mooney, now of Millers Flat, needed work and didn't let a lack of experience get in the way.

"A young 19-year-old lands in London and doesn't know one end of a garden rake from the other, but ends up working for a large gardening company that serviced pretty wealthy clients,'' he says in summary of the early days of his OE.

Among the wealthy clientele was a half-Greek Cypriot, English singer in his mid-20s and at the height of his powers, whose "tiny, little property'' was near Hampstead.

"It was a lawn and a couple of trees,'' Mr Mooney said recalling George Michael's home.

"The job was to mow his lawn and play with his dog - a golden lab called Hippie.

"Most times George wasn't there ... but I met him on a handful of occasions and he was a good bloke.

"He would drop in and have a bit of a chat. On occasions he came out and had a cup of coffee with me on the deck and asked about New Zealand.

"I was too young to really get stuck into things with him. They were fairly one-dimensional conversations.''

Mr Mooney remembered George as a "perfectly affable guy''.

"He was approachable and pretty happy to sit and chew the fat,'' he said.

However, he never developed a deep relationship with the man and "unfortunately'' was not invited to any parties or the like with the pop star.

"He kept all the service people and all the trades people at a certain distance,'' he said.

"It was a fleeting eight-month brush with pop royalty, but I can't say anything bad about it.''

Despite tending his lawn for eight months, Mr Mooney said he was never a fan of Michael's music.

"It was kind of a kick being his gardner,'' he said.

"He did give me 100 in a Christmas card.''

It was his only memento of his time as a pop star's gardener, but despite its significance the card did not last long; it was accidentally left in his trousers' pocket and went through the wash.

"It was in my possession for all of eight hours.''

Mr Mooney developed a working relationship with Michael's mother.

He worked a "few cashies'' as her gardner despite an "inauspicious start'' to their relationship.

"I knew nothing about gardening,'' he said.

"I got the job at the company because a mate worked there.

"My first day at George's house she was asking 'what about this tree and what about this tree'.

"I was kind of fudging it and said 'I'm from New Zealand and the vegetation is completely different there'. She bought it.''

- Otago Daily Times