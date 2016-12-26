George Michael starred in the first ever Carpool Karaoke

Carpool Karaoke is a segment that has made James Corden a household name around the world.

Celebrities including Mariah Carey, Elton John and Michelle Obama have all taken part in the sketch in which The Late Late Show host picks them up and drives them around as they sing songs together.

But it turns out that James Corden has George Michael to thank for coming up with the hilarious idea.

Speaking to Stephen Colbert back in June, Corden revealed that he came up with the concept after recording a similar comedy sketch with the Faith singer for Comic Relief back in 2011.

"My original idea was to pick George Michael up from prison in a car," Corden said.

"And then we realised maybe we'll lose the prison aspect. But what if there's still some fun for me and George to be in the car and we'll sing some Wham! songs?"

They recorded the sketch and it was a hit.

"There was something just very joyful about it," Corden said.

When Corden landed the role as host of The Late Late Show in 2015, he remembered the sketch with George Michael and decided to make it a regular segment.

Corden today paid tribute to George Michael on Twitter after the singer died aged 53.

I've loved George Michael for as long as I can remember. He was an absolute inspiration. Always ahead of his time. — James Corden (@JKCorden) December 25, 2016

"I've loved George Michael for as long as I can remember. He was an absolute inspiration. Always ahead of his time," Corden wrote.

