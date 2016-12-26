NEW YORK (AP) " Reactions to the death of superstar George Michael, who died Sunday at his home at age 53:

"I have lost a beloved friend " the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family and all of his fans." " Elton John, on Instagram.

"Heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend Yog. Me, his loved ones, his friends, the world of music, the world at large. 4ever loved. A xx" " Michael's Wham! groupmate Andrew Ridgeley on Twitter. Yog stands for "Yours Only George".

"Absolutely devastated to hear of the loss of @GeorgeMichael Truly brilliant talent #sad #sad #sad" " Martin Fry of band ABC.

"This is so crazy. I was just at his house the morning of the 23rd. So crazy." " producer-musician Nile Rodgers.

"Can't believe George Michael has passed ... one of the greatest singers and writers the UK ever produced. I'm really saddened ... a lovely man." " singer Howard Jones.

Other than a global pop phenom, George Michael was one of the true British soul greats. A lot of us owe him an unpayable debt. bye George xx" " producer-musician Mark Ronson on Twitter.

"I met George Michael a few times & he was ever a gentle, unassuming soul. A rare presence in a world full of self. Honest, genuine talent." " singer-songwriter Alison Moyet on Twitter.

"It's hard to take in. One of our most talented singer songwriters has left us. RIP George Michael. Such sad, tragic news. 2016 please end." " pop group Simply Red on Twitter.