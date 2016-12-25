Singer George Michael dies at age 53

Breaking

George Michael has died, age 53, BBC and the Press Association report.



He "passed away peacefully at his home," his publicist told the Press Association.

Police say there were no suspicious circumstances, the BBC is reporting.



The star launched his career with Wham in the 1980s and later had a successful solo career.

In a statement supplied to BBC, Michael's publicist said: "It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period.

REST IN PEACE GEORGE MICHAEL, YOU WERE TOO YOUNG, TOO AMAZING. BLESS YOU pic.twitter.com/k7qGyH82UK — Giuliana (@Princessofwifi) December 25, 2016

Oh no I can't believe this. Such a big influence G @GeorgeMichael RIP — the script (@thescript) December 25, 2016

Prince, David Bowie, and George Michael all died this year. 2016 is basically trying to destroy my childhood songbook. #rip #carelesswhisper — Chris Witherspoon (@WitherspoonC) December 25, 2016

"The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time.

There will be no further comment at this stage."

The English singer, songwriter and record producer sold more than 80 million records worldwide.

He had seven No 1 singles in the UK and eight No 1 hits in the Billboard Hot 100 in the US.

2016 has been cursed for legends. R.I.P. George Michael shocked beyond words. Christmas day. He wrote one of the best xmas songs — Dean xoxo Joanne (@POPgagasART) December 25, 2016





I'm very sad to hear about George Michael passing away. One of my childhood heroes, amazing voice and only 53. Shocked! RIP George — Martin Harris (@martinwharris) December 25, 2016





I swear.. 2016 is getting worse and worse... so sad to hear about George Michael ... my heart goes the family. #MayHeRIP — Aly (@NihilisticKtten) December 25, 2016

@davidwalliams I just told my massive George Michael fan wife that George Michael has died. She cried. Says it all. Legend gone too soon. — Vincent J. Reale (@Reale29) December 25, 2016







More to come.