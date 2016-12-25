12:29pm Mon 26 December
Singer George Michael dies at age 53

The singer began his career with 80s pop duo Wham. Photo / Supplied
George Michael has died, age 53, BBC and the Press Association report.

He "passed away peacefully at his home," his publicist told the Press Association.

Police say there were no suspicious circumstances, the BBC is reporting.

The star launched his career with Wham in the 1980s and later had a successful solo career.

In a statement supplied to BBC, Michael's publicist said: "It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period.




"The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time.
There will be no further comment at this stage."

The English singer, songwriter and record producer sold more than 80 million records worldwide.

He had seven No 1 singles in the UK and eight No 1 hits in the Billboard Hot 100 in the US.

George Michael. Photo / Supplied
