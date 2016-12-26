Max Key's questionable bikini Christmas gift to his grandad

What does a person in their early 20s get their sister and 83-year-old grandad for Christmas before some craft time to draw genitals on gingerbread men?

If you're Max Key, a calendar of The Girls of the Hawaiian Islands and a pair of worn underwear is just the ticket.

"So I bought this calendar for grandad," Key says in a video uploaded to SnapChat.

Flicking through the pages of the calendar featuring models in bikinis, Key starts to giggle.

"I will be filming his reaction.

"It's going to be so funny, looking at him open it."

Key reckons he'll either instantly be crowned best grandson or relegated to worst - "so, let's see".

The camera then pans to the window, which appears to show that the Keys are in Hawaii, where they often holiday.

Key finishes wrapping the gift and throws it under the Christmas tree with a label which appears to say "to grandad, from best grandson".

In another video, he films himself gifting the present to his grandfather who seems a little bit surprised when he opens it.

Those in the room, who are mainly off camera, burst into peals of laughter.

The calendar is passed to his father, former prime minister John Key, who appears somewhat amused.

"Oh, Girls of the Hawaiian Islands," he says.

The calendar is passed back to Key's grandad.

"Oh yes, I'll stay on January all year," his grandad says.

Key then passes his dad a wrapped gift but what was inside will remain a mystery as he chose not to share him unwrapping his present.

The story picks up after the gift-giving has concluded and Key is seen tossing a pair of presumably dirty Calvin Klein underwear at his sister, Stephanie, who is currently rocking hot pink locks.

Stephanie screams, exclaiming "It was wet, oh my God."

Key then chases her around their messy hotel suite tossing them at her until she ends up throwing them in the bin.

The siblings then head to the hotel buffet where Key selects a breakfast of waffles, fried chicken and bacon.

They then head to the gingerbread man decorating station where he says: "It would be rude not to draw a d*** on here".

Key draws some genitalia on the gingerbread man before ruining his sister's creation.

Key recently drew criticism for another SnapChat video, where he yelled "real men ride women' at a cyclist from a car.

He later deleted the video.

- NZ Herald