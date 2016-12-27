7:31am Tue 27 December
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

I Met a star: I pulled a pint for Status Quo

By John Lamplough

As part of our Summer Herald content, New Zealanders are recalling their brushes with celebrity. Today, John Lamplough tells of the time he pulled a pint for Status Quo.
Rick Parfitt, left, and Francis Rossi of British Rock group Status Quo, perform in the Stravinski Hall at the 43rd Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland, in 2009. Photo / AP
Rick Parfitt, left, and Francis Rossi of British Rock group Status Quo, perform in the Stravinski Hall at the 43rd Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland, in 2009. Photo / AP

It was 12.01pm on Friday the 12th of July, 1985.

The doors of the White Horse on Parsons Green had opened. I was on my OE, and had just started my first job in a flash London pub.

I was on "trial" to see if my barman skills would be up to scratch for the "Sloaney Pony". It helped that in those days they employed only Antipodeans.

Who should walk in but Rick Parfitt and Francis Rossi of Status Quo. Rick asked for a pint of something or another.

I pulled the pint successfully, and as I proudly presented it blurted out "Rockin all over the world".

To my surprise he said rather tersely, "Who told you?"

I replied that it was their most famous song, took his pound and that, I guessed, was that. The band left after a quick drink.

The next day Status Quo opened Live Aid with their famous song. Hence, I remember the time and date of our meeting.

It is with sadness that I learn today of his death.

Merry Christmas Rick. Travel well.

- NZ Herald

By John Lamplough

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2016, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 27 Dec 2016 07:31:52 Processing Time: 433ms