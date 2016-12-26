Spain: 2-time Oscar winner, art director Gil Parrondo dies

MADRID (AP) " Spanish art director Gil Parrondo, who won Oscars for "Patton" and "Nicholas and Alexandra," has died. He was 95.

Spain's Film Academy announced Parrondo's death late Saturday. It did not disclose the cause of his death.

Parrondo won Oscars for art direction for "Patton" in 1970 and "Nicholas and Alexandra" in 1974. He was nominated for another Oscar for "Travels with My Aunt" in 1972, and worked on scores of other films, including "Doctor Zhivago."

He also won four "Goya" awards, given each year by Spain's Film Academy.