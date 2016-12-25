2:09am Sun 25 December
Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall suffers miscarriage

LONDON (AP) " Officials say Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter, Zara Tindall, has suffered a miscarriage.

She and her husband, retired rugby player Mike Tindall, had been expecting their second child. The pregnancy was announced last month.

A spokeswoman for the couple said Saturday the couple have "lost their baby" and asked for privacy during a difficult time.

Zara Tindall was a champion equestrian using her maiden name Zara Phillips. She switched to her married name this year.

The couple have a 2-year-old daughter, Mia.

The baby had been expected in late spring.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

