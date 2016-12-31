The celebrities who nailed 2016 and those who had more lows than highs

Some celebrities totally nailed 2016 while others ran into more trouble than they bargained for. We take a look at this year's celebrity winners and losers.

Winners:





Beyonce

2016 was undoubtedly the year of Beyonce. Her visual album Lemonade released in April, winning numerous awards and opening conversations on race, police brutality, sexuality, adultery, fame and family.

The following tour shows became centres for protests against police brutality, her live appearances became political statements and her name became synonymous with the feminist and Black Lives Matter conversations dominating the US this year.





Kylie Jenner

If publicity is the goal in the world of the Kardashians, Kylie Jenner must have the high score now.

She's built herself a hugely successful brand and business as her make-up collections have been the talk of the beauty industry this year. She's also dominated social media, her relationship with Tyga has dominated the tabloids and to top it off, 2016 saw her become the new face of Puma.





Ashley Graham

Plus-size model Ashley Graham has changed the fashion industry after 2016 saw her dominate social media with her messages of body positivity.

Her increased presence and support saw her land a swimsuit cover in Sports Illustrated and eventually become 2016's breakthrough supermodel of the year. Graham also just became a regular judge on America's Next Top Model, where she's teaching aspiring models the importance of not only beauty, but confidence, branding and "being a boss".





Adele

Adele broke records in New Zealand after selling out three shows at Mt Smart Stadium within minutes and demand was so high, the venue is having extra grandstands built just to fit more fans in.

Despite releasing in 2015, her album 25 was still one of the top albums of 2016. She's won armfuls of awards and she even claims the title of most viral video of 2016 for her stint on James Corden's Carpool Karaoke.





Parris Goebel

Kiwi choreographer Parris Goebel has continued to earn acclaim - and awards - for her work with Justin Bieber on his album Purpose, she choreographed Rihanna's MTV VMA performances and continues to remain in hot demand by stars around the world.

More recently, Goebel released her own debut EP Vicious, including her hit singles Friday and Nasty, which preceded the EP.





The Inbetweener: Kanye West

The good: Kanye's album Life of Pablo was the talk of the industry when it released, he launched a new fashion line and his videos for Fade and Famous went viral.

The bad: His beef with Taylor Swift dominated headlines and his family was thrown into turmoil when wife Kim Kardashian-West was robbed at gunpoint. Plus, shortly after, West was hospitalised following a mental breakdown from which he is still recovering.

So it's half and half for Kanye.





Losers:





Taylor Swift

Fans turned on Taylor Swift when she broke up with Calvin Harris, then moved on "too quickly" with Tom Hiddleston.

They turned on her again over her feud with Kim and Kanye, after Kim released video of Swift agreeing to let Kanye reference her in his song Famous, which she'd previously claimed never happened.

To make matters worse, Taylor Swift didn't release a new album in 2016 and was notably less present in the public eye as she seemed to be trying to keep a low profile.





Nickelback

Nickelback's always copped a fair bit of flack, but 2016 really took things up a notch when Canadian police threatened to use Nickelback's music as punishment for drink-drivers.

Even Mark Zuckerberg gave them a hard time in his promo video for his home artificial intelligence system, Jarvis.

In the video, he asks Jarvis to play him some good Nickelback songs, to which Jarvis replies, "I'm sorry, Mark, I can't do that. There are no good Nickelback songs."





Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp lost fans and support when he was accused of domestic violence by his then wife, Amber Heard. The pair are now in the midst of a court battle negotiating their split.

Depp has continued to deny the allegations, but fans turned on him anyway with many calling for boycotts of Depp's films.





Justin Bieber

Bieber's music might be doing well, but his image could use some work after he spent the year abusing fans for everything from trying to take photos with him to giving him gifts. He even deleted his Instagram account to punish fans for being rude to his girlfriend, and recently he punched a fan in the face as they tried to touch him from outside his car.

Plus, just last week he was slammed by PETA for wearing fur, and he was indicted by and Argentina court for allegedly ordering an attack on a photographer and stealing his money and gear.





Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy's split from wife Sharon Osbourne definitely did not win him any fans. Despite being together for some 33 years, Sharon publicly announced she was leaving Ozzy after it transpired he'd had a four-year long affair with his hairstylist, Michelle Pugh.

Pugh said it was love, but Ozzy said it was just physical and the result of his sex addiction. Sharon and Ozzy have since managed to move past the event and remain together, but the family's fans aren't likely to be as forgiving.

- NZ Herald