Delroy Lindo helps Newark mayor feed homeless

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) " The mayor of New Jersey's largest city has gotten an assist from actor Delroy Lindo in his efforts to feed the homeless.
Lindo joined Newark Mayor Ras Baraka at a high school on Friday to feed residents as part of a program to bring holiday cheer.
The event at Weequahic (wee-KWAY'-ick) High School featured sponsors from around the city and also included health screenings and entertainment.
The London-born Lindo's lengthy film career includes roles in movies such as "Crooklyn" and "Malcolm X" and the TV series "Blood and Oil" and "The Chicago Code."
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings