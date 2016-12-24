Suit: Oscar de la Renta poached Carolina Herrera designer

NEW YORK (AP) " Upscale fashion company Carolina Herrera is suing rival Oscar de la Renta and a star designer in a New York City breach-of-contract case.

Lawyers for Herrera asked a state Supreme Court judge in Manhattan on Tuesday to stop designer Laura Kim from working for its competitor. They also seek unspecified damages.

On Friday, a judge lifted a temporary order that had barred Kim from working for de la Renta.

Herrera's lawsuit claims Kim agreed to a six-month noncompete clause when she was hired as a $450,000-per-year senior vice president in January. It says the "uniquely qualified" designer then put together the fashion house's most successful collection ever.

But the suit claims Kim then went to work for de la Renta after resigning this summer.

In court papers, Kim denies she resigned and says the company fired her, nullifying the noncompete clause.