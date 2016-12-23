Helen Mirren isn't mincing her words - not even for Christmas itself

By Charlotte Willis

She's the closest thing to royalty we're likely to see appear on a talk show, but Dame Helen Mirren isn't one to mince her words.

The actress graced the couch on The Graham Norton Show, alongside her Collateral Beauty co-stars Will Smith and Naomie Harris, and was asked by the host to deliver a Christmas message to the masses.

In her trademark regal tone, she brought the house down with a scathing, but oh-so-fitting summary of the year.

"Hello, at this time of celebration and togetherness we have the chance to reflect on the year gone by," she began.

"And I think we can all agree that 2016 has been a big pile of sh*t."

Just before the crowd erupted into applause, the 71-year-old Oscar winner finished with a very timely plug for her latest film.

"Above all, go see Collateral Beauty, out on Boxing Day," she said.

Unfortunately for Mirren and the rest of the Collateral Beauty cast, film critics have not been kind to the film.

Despite the impressive line-up, (Kate Winslet, Keira Knightley and Edward Norton also star) early reviews out of the US have savaged the 2016 drama, with some critics even awarding it one and zero stars.

"It's near impossible to make a movie with no redeeming features - but damned if Collateral Beauty doesn't hit the zero-stars jackpot," Rolling Stone wrote.

"Smith ... seems fully committed to playing the role of a human frown-face emoji ... A Collateral Mess," Entertainment Weekly published.

- news.com.au