Top 15 shows to binge-watch over the holidays

Can't find a good book to take to the beach? Nothing at the movies taking your fancy? Here's our list of the top 15 shows to binge on your holiday break

1. Please Like Me (Netflix)

Who: Josh Thomas, Emily Barclay, Caitlin Stasey

What: Young Aussie struggles with sexuality, family and friends

Why: Josh Thomas writes, stars and directs this confronting but charming Australian comedy about a man who breaks up with his girlfriend, realises he might be gay and explores his new discovery while moving back in with his drug-dependent mother. It has racked up multiple awards, nominations and international acclaim since first airing and is finally available here.

2. The Americans (Lightbox)

Who: Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys, Noah Emmerich

What: Russian spies scheme in a variety of wigs in 80s America

Why: The acclaimed drama has simply gotten better and better with each passing season and all the new twists and turns that come with it. The fifth and final season premieres next year, so now is the perfect time to catch up before the finale is ruined.

3. The Good Wife (Netflix/Lightbox)

Who: Julianna Margulies, Alan Cummings, Christina Barinski

What: Scorned politician's wife returns to work as a lawyer

Why: One of the last great American network shows, the trials and tribulations of Alicia Florrick came to a close earlier this year with one of the most divisive finales in recent memory. Despite any controversies, Alicia's rise from struggling single mother to powerful, determined, unwavering mega-lawyer is one of television's great character journeys. Watch all seven seasons from the beginning and experience 156 hours of great legal conflict.

4. The Man in the High Castle (Amazon Prime)

Who: Rufus Sewell, Luke Kleintank, Alexa Davalos

What: What if the Nazis had won and taken over America?

Why: Based on the book by Philip K. Dick, this supposed alternate reality may hit a little too close to home nowadays, but remains one of the best shows to emerge from Amazon. The series focuses on American resistance soldiers across the US fighting back against the German and Japanese occupants, dealing with double agents and ruthless enemies for a tight, tense and topical drama.

5. Peep Show (Netflix)

Who: David Mitchell, Robert Webb, Olivia Colman

What: What if the Odd Couple was British, ruder and smarter?

Why: It has been 13 years since Peep Show first premiered, but it still holds up today and never once wavers in quality across the nine seasons. With the final six episodes now available here, why not revisit the adventures of Mark and Jez this holiday season - whether they are eating a dog or burying people in ball pits, the laughs never stop coming.

6. Westside (Lightbox)

Who: David de Lautour, Antonia Prebble

What: Outrageous Fortune in the 80s

Why: In a limited pool of great local content, Westside triumphs above the rest, reuniting the creative team behind Outrageous Fortune for a prequel that manages to tell a great story rather than exist as a shameless cash grab. Thanks to some of the best acting and directing talent our country has to offer, both seasons reimagine our past in order to cover some tough issues and lay the ground for how the Wests came to be how they are.





7. Daredevil/Jessica Jones/Luke Cage (Netflix)

Who: Charlie Cox, Krysten Ritter, Mike Colter, Rosario Dawson

What: Street level superheroes fighting to protect New York

Why: While Marvel may be dominating box offices around the world, their best work has come about thanks to their three Netflix shows. Affected by the movies but operating in their own world, Daredevil, Jessica Jones and Luke Cage have their own battles to fight, each series focusing on different stories while all worming through each other. A fourth series, Iron Fist, launches in March before the four come together in The Defenders, meaning now is the time to binge them all.

8. Catastrophe (Neon)

Who: Sharon Horgan, Rob Delaney

What: One night stand turns to unwanted pregnancy and unrated love

Why: There are few comedies as outrageous, rude or profound as this one. Following an Irish teacher and American ad-man who are forced together by an unexpected pregnancy, there are jokes practically every second mixed in with the witty life observations you'd expect from any comedy - except these one are generally both cruder and more meaningful than most other comedies. There are only 12 episodes, making it perfect viewing on an unwanted rainy day.

9. Bojack Horseman (Netflix)

Who: Will Arnett, Alison Brie, Aaron Paul

What: Alcoholic horse actor struggles to achieve his goals

Why: Easily the best show you've probably never heard of, Bojack Horseman reimagines the 'troubled actor' trope in hilarious, bizarre, depressing and creative ways to make it the best show about an animated horse ever. With a brilliant voice cast aided by some of the sharpest and funniest scripts around, Bojack is a visual delight that keeps you laughing in between the tears.

10. Auckward Love (TVNZ OnDemand)

Who: Lucy Hare, Holly Shervey, Jess Holly Bates, Jess Sayer

What: Fun, female-focused local webseries

Why: Girls has proved a divisive show since its premiere, but the success of it has made it easier for female comedians to get their own programs made. Auckward Love could be described as a New Zealand version of the HBO show, but it is significantly funnier and comes without the self-indulgent sense of superiority. With just 16 episodes around 10 minutes each, it's a perfect afternoon filler - and one you won't regret.

11. Gilmore Girls (Netflix)

Who: Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel, Melissa McCarthy

What: Small town mother-daughter dramedy

Why: One of the most iconic shows of the noughties made a triumphant and much-hyped return last month and fans are still buzzing over all the secrets and revelations the final four episodes had. But there are seven whole seasons that come before then, filled with fast-paced dialogue and pleasant romantic and familial dramas. Whether you are a new fan or back for a second watch, there are hours of great material for you to binge.

12. Better Call Saul (Lightbox)

Who: Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn

What: Saul Goodman's life before he was Breaking Bad

Why: While some were disappointed this prequel wasn't quite the same as the adventures of Walter White, those who could endure the slow pace have been richly rewarded over the past two seasons. It may not be the most thrilling show to watch, but there are great performances, great dialogue and great direction to make it well worth the wait, and the payoff by the second season makes everything worthwhile.

13. Line of Duty (Netflix)

Who: Keeley Hawes, Vicky McClure, Martin Compston

What: Anti-corruption officers in gritty BBC crime drama

Why: Though it only has three seasons, Line of Duty has already featured on multiple polls calling it one of the greatest crime dramas ever, as well as one of the best shows the BBC has ever made. Following different cases of police corruption each season, as well as the personal dramas of the central cast, Line of Duty is British television at its most brutal best. It's tough to watch and may not be for everyone, but any fan of crime drama will find something here to love.

14. Homeland (Lightbox)

Who: Claire Danes, Rupert Friend, Mandy Patinkin

What: Clashing CIA operatives fight against terrorism

Why: Homeland is generally seen as a once-great show that completely lost its way, but after spending the whole third season trying to recover and move on from the truly terrible second season, the last two seasons have managed to recover most of the goodwill. Moving between Pakistan and Germany to tell single-season story arcs, complete with bloody terrorist battles and brutal kidnappings, it may not shine as brightly as the first season, but Homeland is back on top and well worth a second watch.

15. Chewing Gum (Netflix)

Who: Michaela Coel, Robert Lonsdale

What: Working class Christian girl discovers the joys of sex

Why: While everyone around the world was going on about Fleabag, an equally joyous, saucy and silly sitcom made its way to Netflix. When Tracy Gordon decides she wants to experience more than just remaining a good Christian girl, she ditches her boyfriend and starts experimenting all sex and life have to offer. It already has a BAFTA under its belt, and provides a legal alternative to those with Fleabag withdrawals.

- NZ Herald