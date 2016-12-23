Emma Stone reveals struggle with gender inequality in Hollywood

Emma Stone has had her own jokes passed to her male co-stars.

The La La Land star is disappointed about inequality in Hollywood and admits there have been times where she was told she was "hindering the process" by making a suggestion.

She told the new issue of Rolling Stone magazine: "There are times in the past, making a movie, when I've been told that I'm hindering the process by bringing up an opinion or an idea. I hesitate to make it about being a woman, but there have been times when I've improvised, they've laughed at my joke and then given it to my male co-star.

"Given my joke away. Or it's been me saying, 'I really don't think this line is gonna work,' and being told, 'Just say it, just say it, if it doesn't work we'll cut it out' - and they didn't cut it out, and it really didn't work!'"

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old actress recently admitted she feels "lucky" to have been paid the same as her male counterparts despite the gender wage gap in Hollywood.

She said: "We should all be treated fairly and paid fairly. I've been lucky enough to have equal pay to my male co stars. Not 'lucky.' I've had pay equal to my male co stars in the past few films. But our industry ebbs and flows in a way that's like, 'How much are you bringing into the box office?' 'How much are you the draw or is the other person the draw?'

"I felt uncomfortable talking to my agent or lawyer about it because I was like, 'Do people want to see me as much as they want to see Steve Carell?' It's a weird conversation to have because it's trying to see oneself from the outside. What are we at [nationally]? Seventy-nine cents to the dollar? It's insane. There's no excuse for it anymore."

- Bang Showbiz