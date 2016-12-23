Sources say Brad Pitt's latest legal move is for press and if Angelina Jolie wanted to hurt him she would have already

Angelina Jolie is surprised by her estranged husband Brad Pitt's recent legal move, DailyMail.com has learned, because it 'makes no sense.'

On Wednesday his legal team asked an LA Superior Court judge to seal the records of their six children, claiming it violates their privacy, noting that information on the children's 'therapists and other mental health professionals' has already wound up in publication.

It was also thrown in the beauty, 41, 'appears to be determined to ignore even agreed upon standards relating to the children's best interest.'

But the actress has already signed a deal agreeing to have the documents sealed, a source tells DailyMail.com. It was added by the insider that because this was already cleared up, the Oscar winner thinks it's a 'press move.'

And the Maleficent star also feels that if she really had no regard for his privacy 'she would have already revealed details about what happened on that flight in September.'

The family allegedly got into an argument aboard a private plane in September, causing an anonymous source to call the DCFS. The FBI was then involved. Brad has since been cleared.

Together they have Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, eight.

'Yesterday's filing makes no sense legally,' the source told DailyMail.

'Everyone was surprised that he filed with the court because he already filed with the court before. Besides, Angelina had already signed an agreement to seal the court file. It protects the children and it also protects information about Brad.'

It was added: 'All parties have already agreed and signed. The accusation that she is not protecting the privacy of her children is clearly false.'

The source then added that if Angelina really wanted to hurt Brad, she could have already done so months ago after the fight on the flight from France to the US.

'If Angelina wanted to detail what happened on the plane, she could have. Nothing has been released and Angelina has kept silent.'

In the documents, Pitt's lawyer stated: '[Angelina] apparently has no self-regulating mechanism to preclude sensitive information from being placed in the public record, or she has other motives.'

