Man charged with killing ex-reality TV contestant

Lisa Marie Naegle was found bludgeoned to death and buried in the alleged killer's back garden.
A Southern California man has been charged with beating to death a former reality TV show contestant with a hammer and burying her in his backyard.

Jackie Rogers was charged today with murder. It's unclear whether he has an attorney because his scheduled arraignment was postponed.

Rogers could face 26 years to life in prison if convicted.

The 34-year-old Lennox man is charged with bludgeoning to death Lisa Marie Naegle of San Pedro last Sunday.

Naegle was a registered nurse who taught nursing at a local community college. She was a losing contestant in the 2010 reality series Bridalplasty.

Rogers was a student of the 36-year-old married woman. He was arrested after video showed him leaving a Torrance beerhall with Naegle. Police haven't disclosed the nature of their relationship.

