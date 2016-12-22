Court documents reveal Johnny Depp is demanding $144,000 from Amber Heard

Johnny Depp wants Amber Heard to pay $144,000 in legal fees.

The Danish Girl actress had reached an agreement with the 52-year-old actor in August, that he would pay her $10 million in their divorce settlement, but Johnny has yet to hand over the cash and now he wants Amber to pay part of his attorney fees, Entertainment Tonight reports.

In a new court filing, Johnny's lawyer Laura Wasser states: "The impact of her relentless pursuit on Johnny - the damage her false allegations have caused his personal and professional reputation, his and his family's emotional well-being, and his finances-appears to be of no interest to Amber."

Johnny's request for legal fees comes not long after Amber, 30, filed a Request for Order with the Los Angeles Superior Court accusing the actor of failing to pay the divorce settlement money - which she plans to donate to charity - to her.

And as well as the money and requesting fees and costs up to US $35,435, Amber's attorneys claim Johnny has also failed to comply with various other mandates, including the division of personal property, transferring a Range Rover into the star's name, shipping her belongings from his private Bahamas island, and his outstanding debts incurred from cars, jewels and stylist fees.

A declaration written by Amber alleges Johnny broke their agreement by paying his initial US $200,000 donation to charity directly, rather than to the actress, and slammed claims she had "violated the confidentiality provisions" of their settlement.

She wrote: "Instead, when Johnny learned that I planned to donate my entire marital settlement to charities, Johnny purported to satisfy his obligation to pay me by supposedly paying the charities I selected instead of me.

"He also claimed that I violated the confidentiality provisions of the [Deal Point Memorandum] by announcing that I was donating my settlement to charities. In fact, I made those donations in good faith and I was responding to the leaks by Johnny's agents bragging that I had settled for substantially less than a reported, earlier offered sum and attempting to label me a gold digger."

It has been speculated Johnny has withheld payments because he believes Amber has breached their confidentiality agreement in her two recent pieces about domestic violence, despite never referring to her ex-husband by name in either the public service announcement she contributed to, or the open letter she penned for a news outlet.