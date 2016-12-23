9:23am Fri 23 December
Kobe and Vanessa Bryant share pic of new baby daughter

Kobe Bryant's baby daughter has made her debut on social media.

Bryant and his wife, Vanessa, each posted a picture of Bianka Bella Bryant on Twitter and Instagram Wednesday. The baby is sleeping and tightly wrapped in a pink blanket in the photo. The couple says they are "beyond excited." Vanessa Bryant says Bianka was born Dec. 5. and weighed in at 7 pounds, 5 ounces.

Bianka is the couple's third daughter.

Kobe Bryant retired this year after 19 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

