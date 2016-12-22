Jono and Ben reveal they're moving from Friday to Thursday nights in shock move

Jono and Ben is moving from Fridays.

The comedy show, starring Jono Pryor and Ben Boyce, will premiere next year on Thursday nights instead of Fridays, where it has aired since its premiere in 2012.

It will air in Thursday's 7.30pm slot, though there's no confirmation regarding whether it will remain a one hour show or not.

The date change was announced on social media on Thursday, just three days before Christmas - the timing of which was not lost on Jono and Ben regular Guy Williams.

We wanted to let you guys know first! Next year we are moving to a brand new night - Thursday! pic.twitter.com/o7vSxkhksD — Jono and Ben (@JonoAndBen) December 21, 2016

3 days before Christmas for a show that airs in 2017... perfect timing for a big announcement! Nailed it. https://t.co/03QEIFeyfv — Guy Williams (@guywilliamsguy) 21 December 2016

MediaWorks would not comment on the reason for the shake up or what was likely to claim the now vacant prime time slot, saying only: "You'll have to wait and see".

Jono and Ben's move is the latest in a string of big changes to come from TV3. Last week, the network said farewell to current affairs shows Paul Henry and Story after just two years.

Next year it will be launching new morning and 7pm shows in The AM Show and The Project respectively.

Jono and Ben at 10 premiered in 2012 after the cancellation of Pryor's The Jono Project and Boyce's Wanna-Ben. It was moved to the prime time 7:30pm last year to open up the 10pm slot for other late night options such as Fail Army and Funny Girls.

- NZ Herald