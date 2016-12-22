Real Housewives star paid $15k in taxpayer money for styling tips

Real Housewives of Auckland star Angela Stone is getting paid taxpayer money for her styling advice - nearly $15,000 of it.

Stone, who made waves on the reality show by gifting the other women her book on styling, is one of three stylists hired by the New Zealand Defence Force to help young people find a job.

It is part of the Limited Services Volunteer programme the Defence Force runs on behalf of the Ministry of Social Development. Stone is there to provide grooming and presentation tips.

Stone has done 49 of these sessions and been paid $14.9k for her services, Radio New Zealand reports.

Speaking to RNZ, Stone said the sessions are very rewarding for the participants.

"It's competitive out there and so I'm in the empowerment business and I show these young men and young women how to make the most of themselves," she said.

Participants, aged between 18 and 24, pay $6000 for these sessions, which also teach reading, numeracy and driving.

Colonel James Kaio defended the use of Stone in these sessions, arguing that she is worth the money.

"Since 2008 she's been providing what the course needs. After every course they do a validation, for every module we ask the students how each module went and then we ask our staff and obviously for her and her delivery of her sessions they've been hitting the right mark."

The course has a 70 per cent employment rate from the 1500 people who take part each year.

Stone does the Christchurch styling courses, while other stylists do sessions in Auckland Wellington.

The reality star added that the travel time it takes her to get out to Burham Military Camp is factored into her costs.

Stone charges $304 per session, a slight discount from her recent three day styling course in Parnell, where tickets were $999 per head.

