This adorable true love story from the set of Love Actually will melt your heart

There are plenty of love stories going on throughout the much-loved Christmas movie Love Actually.

But turns out there was one going on behind the scenes too - and it is freaking adorable.

Who could forget little Sam (Thomas Brodie-Sangster), who was grappling with the fact that his mother had just died, and that he was in love with 'the coolest girl in school', Joanna (Olivia Olson)?

Well, turns out the real story was actually quite the opposite.

Olson, now 24, revealed to E! News she actually had a crush on her pint-sized co-star.

"I was really nervous because I kind of had a crush on Thomas back in the day and I was also worried because I was taller than him," she said.

Olson also admitted their kiss scene was incredibly nerve-racking.

"It was my first kiss and on-screen kiss too," she said.

The all-star cast, including Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Liam Neeson and the late Alan Rickman, helped Love Actually become a box office smash when it was released in 2003 - and since then, it's gone on to become a staple of most people's holiday entertainment.

And Olson can't believe her luck that she got to be involved.

"It's so great that the first movie I was ever in became this holiday classic. It's really exciting that people are still talking about it," she gushed.

In the interview, the actress also revealed the advice Thompson gave her for crying on command.

"She just said, 'I put myself in my character's situation. I don't think of anything sad. I just think how would I feel if my husband was cheating on me'," Olson said.

"And all of us kids in the movie were sitting right at her toes while they were filming that scene and we were just in awe of how amazing her and Alan Rickman are."

